Meet Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (well, his wax figure) at Madame Tussauds

Photo via Madame Tussauds
Folks who think wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a little stiff are half right, at least inside Madame Tussauds.
Johnson announced to the world that guests will be able to meet him up close and personal at the Orlando wax museum via an Instagram
post.
Johnson played a Hollywood stereotype in the WWE before he became a typecast amiable action star. Since leaving the McMahons behind, has starred in major films like the Fast & Furious
franchise and summer seat-fillers like Jumanji
and San Andreas.
All four of Johnson's wax figures pay tribute to different moments of success in the actor's life. In Orlando, the wax figure seems to be paying tribute to the movie Skyscraper
. Dwayne "The Sculpture" Johnson is scaling a building and guests will be immersed in the scene with fog, sound effects, and different lighting, just like on an actual movie set.
In New York, you'll find wax Johnson stunting an iconic red-carpet look from the 2017 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
premiere. In Hollywood, you'll find him greeting guests at a VIP party, wearing an outfit inspired by the Beijing press conference look Johnson wore for Hobbs and Shaw
. In Las Vegas, entrepreneur wax Johnson will greet guests with a Teremana Tequila-themed bar, and he's sporting a recreation of his 2019 Voss Water campaign.
For tickets and more information visit the Madame Tussauds website
.
–
