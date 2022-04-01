Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Meet Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (well, his wax figure) at Madame Tussauds

By on Fri, Apr 1, 2022 at 1:58 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MADAME TUSSAUDS
Photo via Madame Tussauds

Folks who think wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a little stiff are half right, at least inside Madame Tussauds.

Johnson announced to the world that guests will be able to meet him up close and personal at the Orlando wax museum via an Instagram post.

Johnson played a Hollywood stereotype in the WWE before he became a typecast amiable action star. Since leaving the McMahons behind, has starred in major films like the Fast & Furious franchise and summer seat-fillers like Jumanji and San Andreas.

All four of Johnson's wax figures pay tribute to different moments of success in the actor's life. In Orlando, the wax figure seems to be paying tribute to the movie Skyscraper . Dwayne "The Sculpture"  Johnson is scaling a building and guests will be immersed in the scene with fog, sound effects, and different lighting, just like on an actual movie set.

In New York, you'll find wax Johnson stunting an iconic red-carpet look from the 2017 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle premiere. In Hollywood, you'll find him greeting guests at a VIP party, wearing an outfit inspired by the Beijing press conference look Johnson wore for Hobbs and Shaw. In Las Vegas, entrepreneur wax Johnson will greet guests with a Teremana Tequila-themed bar, and he's sporting a recreation of his 2019 Voss Water campaign.

For tickets and more information visit the Madame Tussauds website.




Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24
Orlando's Redlight Redlight got the jump on Valentine's with their Galentine's Day bash

Orlando's Redlight Redlight got the jump on Valentine's with their Galentine's Day bash

