Learn to train your everyday pet to be an Acro-Cat at Orlando Cat Café on Thursday

Photo by Katie Day courtesy Tuna and the Rock Cats Your cat could be next in the car!

If you're tired of your cat not pulling their weight around the house in terms of tricks and playing musical instruments, you're in luck. Motor over to Clermont because a trainer of the Acro-Cats will be revealing their secrets on Thursday.Animal trainer Samantha Martin is conducting a " How to Train Your Cat " seminar ahead of the Acro-Cats taking over the Orlando Rep this weekend. Watch Martin train one of the feline residents of the Cat Café live and in-person. (Then go home and fail miserably on your own.)The Acro-Cat Training Class happens on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m. at the (yes, confusingly named) Orlando Cat Café in Clermont. Admission is $10.