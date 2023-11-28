Krampusfest indulges in the naughty side of the holidays at the Plaza Live this weekend

Don't be naughty … wait, do be naughty … wait

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 5:43 pm

Krampusfest indulges in the naughty side of the holidays at the Plaza Live this weekend
Photo courtesy the Milk District/Facebook
In ye olden days in Europe, Santa Claus had a rather unique helper … no, not a red-beaked reindeer. This was a whole other handful of coal and switches.

The demonic (there’s no other way to put it) Krampus tagged along behind Santa to sort out the kids on the “Naughty” list, culminating in either handing out bundles of switches, spanking them, or just straight-up kidnapping the children and taking them to, dunno, the South Pole?

This week the Milk District brings back their big Krampusfest shindig featuring food, drink, holiday-themed vendors and a frankly show-stopping Krampuslauf parade and contest featuring various cosplaying Krampii strutting their stuff — all in the Plaza Live parking lot. Don’t be naughty and miss out.

3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., themilkdistrict.org, free.

1 article

