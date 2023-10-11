It’s a jacked weekend of indie wrestling with Spark Joshi and Mayhem on Mills

Decades ago, wrestling legend Terry Funk (RIP) urged journalist Dave Meltzer to keep a close eye on Japanese women's wrestling, feeling that these athletes were pushing pro-wrestling forward.





It's 2023 now and Funk is still prescient, and you'll get a chance to check this out for yourself when new promotion Spark Joshi comes to town for an East-meets-West clash that includes Sumie Sakai, Miu Watanabe, Maika Ozaki and Miyu Yamashita as well as Billie Starkz, Trish Adora and Vipress. (Want more? Local fed Mayhem on Mills comes to the Milk District's Sideward Brewing for a jacked card featuring the champ KiLynn King, Serpentico, Sawyer Wreck, Culture Inc. and many more promising fighters. Ring that damn bell. (