It’s a jacked weekend of indie wrestling with Spark Joshi and Mayhem on Mills

Ring that damn bell on Saturday AND Sunday.

By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 12:53 pm

Decades ago, wrestling legend Terry Funk (RIP) urged journalist Dave Meltzer to keep a close eye on Japanese women's wrestling, feeling that these athletes were pushing pro-wrestling forward.

It's 2023 now and Funk is still prescient, and you'll get a chance to check this out for yourself when new promotion Spark Joshi comes to town for an East-meets-West clash that includes Sumie Sakai, Miu Watanabe, Maika Ozaki and Miyu Yamashita as well as Billie Starkz, Trish Adora and Vipress. (5 p.m. Saturday, Engelwood Neighborhood Center, 6123 LaCosta Drive, eventbrite.com, $45-$100)

Want more? Local fed Mayhem on Mills comes to the Milk District's Sideward Brewing for a jacked card featuring the champ KiLynn King, Serpentico, Sawyer Wreck, Culture Inc. and many more promising fighters. Ring that damn bell. (5 p.m. Sunday, Sideward Brewing, 210 N. Bumby Ave., instagram.com/mayhemonmills, free

Event Details
Spark Joshi Rising Heat East

Spark Joshi Rising Heat East

Sat., Oct. 14, 5 p.m.

Engelwood Neighborhood Center 6123 LaCosta Drive, Orlando East

Buy Tickets

$45-$100
Event Details
Halloween Horror Fights 3: Dream Warriors

Halloween Horror Fights 3: Dream Warriors

Sun., Oct. 15

Sideward Brewing 210 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District


