It’s a jacked weekend of indie wrestling with Spark Joshi and Mayhem on Mills

Decades ago, wrestling legend Terry Funk (RIP) urged journalist Dave Meltzer to keep a close eye on Japanese women's wrestling, feeling that these athletes were pushing pro-wrestling forward.
Want more? Local fed Mayhem on Mills comes to the Milk District's Sideward Brewing for a jacked card featuring the champ KiLynn King, Serpentico, Sawyer Wreck, Culture Inc. and many more promising fighters. Ring that damn bell. (5 p.m. Sunday, Sideward Brewing, 210 N. Bumby Ave., instagram.com/mayhemonmills, free)
