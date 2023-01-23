Disney World's Splash Mountain closes for good, paving way for Tiana's Bayou Adventure

The reimagined ride opens next year

By on Mon, Jan 23, 2023 at 4:48 pm

click to enlarge Disney World's Splash Mountain closes for good, paving way for Tiana's Bayou Adventure
Photo courtesy Disney
Walt Disney World's Splash Mountain transported its very last fans Sunday, as the ride closes for good after 30 years in Magic Kingdom.

In operation since 1992, Splash Mountain has more recently garnered increasing complaints due to its ties to the controversial film Song of the South. Objections like those included in this Change.org petition have noted the 1946 film's racist stereotypes and idyllic depictions of plantation life.

Disney World announced in 2020 that it would reimagine the long-running ride and reopen it as Tiana's Bayou Adventure in 2024. The new ride, based onThe Princess and the Frog, which features Disney's first Black princess, will pick up soon after the events of the film. Set in 1920s New Orleans, Tiana has created Tiana's Foods, a co-op built into the mountain (reimagined as a salt dome). The immersive ride will feature zydeco music and a slew of animatronic creatures preparing to host a musical celebration.

Some fans tried to fight the change, with no success. California's Disneyland is also set to transform its own Splash Mountain, though a closure date has yet to be announced.

Related
Disney shares details of Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the ride slated to replace Splash Mountain

Disney shares details of Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the ride slated to replace Splash Mountain: The Splash Mountain replacement ride is expected to open in 2024


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Central Florida’s two newest attractions both rely on atmosphere and interactivity, and both revive long-dormant venues

By Seth Kubersky

Pirate River Quest at Legoland Resort in Winter Haven

SeaWorld’s Aquatica to host ‘Beach Nights’ movie screenings starting this weekend

By Reina Nieves

Aquatica debuts new after-hours film series this weekend

Original ‘Blue’s Clues’ host Steve Burns is coming to Orlando for this year’s MegaCon

By Matthew Moyer

Original 'Blues Clues' host Steve Burns comes to Orlando for MegaCon

Florida Vanlife Gathering motors into Central Florida next month

By Reina Nieves

The Florida Vanlife Gathering comes to Central Florida in February

Also in Arts + Culture

Florida Vanlife Gathering motors into Central Florida next month

By Reina Nieves

The Florida Vanlife Gathering comes to Central Florida in February

SeaWorld’s Aquatica to host ‘Beach Nights’ movie screenings starting this weekend

By Reina Nieves

Aquatica debuts new after-hours film series this weekend

Create your own content with TikTok and YouTube influencers during Content Z party in Orlando this weekend

By Sarah Kinbar

Daveron Stewart (left), an on-the-rise YouTuber, is one of four event hosts for Content Z, an event created by I-4 Chapman (right)

Original ‘Blue’s Clues’ host Steve Burns is coming to Orlando for this year’s MegaCon

By Matthew Moyer

Original 'Blues Clues' host Steve Burns comes to Orlando for MegaCon
More

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us