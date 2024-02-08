Cougar at the Central Florida Zoo predicts Super Bowl winner and who are we to disagree?

Boone the cougar is ready for kickoff

By on Thu, Feb 8, 2024 at 3:16 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Central Florida Zoo's resident cougar sniffs out a prediction for the big game. - Courtesy photo / Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens
Courtesy photo / Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens
The Central Florida Zoo's resident cougar sniffs out a prediction for the big game.
Everyone has their thoughts about who will win this weekend's Super Bowl … and that includes Boone the cougar at Sanford's Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

Days after Punxsutawney Phil hopped out of the ground and didn’t see his shadow, the Central Florida Zoo did its own Central Floridian spin on animal predictions. The groundhog predicted an early spring, and Boone the cougar predicted the next Super Bowl champion ahead of Sunday's big game.

On Wednesday, Boone was presented with two boxes — one with the San Francisco 49ers logo and the other with the Kansas City Chiefs logo — and was tasked with sniffing out the winner. (Spoiler: Both boxes were anointed with the scent of the kinkajou, a small and very adorable carnivorous rainforest mammal.)

Boone quickly hurried to the box marked with the logo of the 49ers, rubbing its head against the box, thus indicating that San Francisco will win Sunday’s big game. Sorry, Chiefs, the cat has spoken!

Location Details

Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

3755 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford North

centralfloridazoo.org


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Alexandra Sullivan

Scroll to read more Sports articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Nude Nite returns to Orlando this week, stretching over three nights

By Alexandra Sullivan

Nude Nite returns to Orlando for three nights this year

All-star Zebra Youth benefit event Love Is a Drag Brunch happens on Sunday

By Matthew Moyer

Mr.Ms. Adrian perform at the Love is a Drag Brunch on Sunday

Virginia Drive Live shows off local music, tastes, art and wares this weekend

By Alexandra Sullivan

SwedeDish will be serving up goodness as part of this weekend's Virginia Drive Live

More than 20 Valentine's Day dinners, drag shows and more around Orlando

By Kristin Howard

More than 20 Valentine's Day dinners, drag shows and more around Orlando

Also in Arts + Culture

More than 20 Valentine's Day dinners, drag shows and more around Orlando

By Kristin Howard

More than 20 Valentine's Day dinners, drag shows and more around Orlando

Concerts, art exhibits and more Black History Month events in Orlando

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Hannibal Square Heritage Center in Winter Park

Orlando Fringe names Scott Galbraith interim executive director

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Scott Galbraith is named interim executive director of Orlando Fringe

All-star Zebra Youth benefit event Love Is a Drag Brunch happens on Sunday

By Matthew Moyer

Mr.Ms. Adrian perform at the Love is a Drag Brunch on Sunday
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us