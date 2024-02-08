Cougar at the Central Florida Zoo predicts Super Bowl winner and who are we to disagree?

click to enlarge Courtesy photo / Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens The Central Florida Zoo's resident cougar sniffs out a prediction for the big game.

Everyone has their thoughts about who will win this weekend's Super Bowl … and that includes Boone the cougar at Sanford's Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.Days after Punxsutawney Phil hopped out of the ground and didn’t see his shadow, the Central Florida Zoo did its own Central Floridian spin on animal predictions. The groundhog predicted an early spring, and Boone the cougar predicted the next Super Bowl champion ahead of Sunday's big game.On Wednesday, Boone was presented with two boxes — one with the San Francisco 49ers logo and the other with the Kansas City Chiefs logo — and was tasked with sniffing out the winner. (Spoiler: Both boxes were anointed with the scent of the kinkajou, a small and very adorable carnivorous rainforest mammal.)Boone quickly hurried to the box marked with the logo of the 49ers, rubbing its head against the box, thus indicating that San Francisco will win Sunday’s big game. Sorry, Chiefs, the cat has spoken!