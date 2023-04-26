Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short headline the Dr. Phillips Center this weekend

Photo courtesy Ticketmaster 'You won't believe' what Steve Martin and Martin Short have in store for Orlando

It's been a few years, but the all-star comedic duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short are back together on the road again.



The longtime friends and collaborators formed their alliance on the set of the 1986 buddy pic Three Amigos, and most recently collaborated on the Hulu true-crime spoof Only Murders in the Building (which just wrapped a third season) and several years' worth of raucous, co-headlining tours (including Orlando in 2019).



The duo are headed to the Dr. Phil this time as part of their ongoing "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" jaunt. Promised comedic fodder includes the weird nature of celebrity in the 21st century and then, even better, they'll turn their barbed wits on one another. (Few do faux-pompous putdowns better.) Make sure to buy popcorn and maybe wear a shirt with the popcorn emoji.



Jeff Babko and the Steep Canyon Rangers will be special guests for the evening.



8 p.m., Saturday, April 29, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $69.50-$799.