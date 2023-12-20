Chase Padgett's holiday spirit shines bright in his new show at Orlando Shakes

Chase Padgett's love of music has stuck with him throughout his entire life. Besides the guitar he was gifted in seventh grade or the improv classes he took at SAK Comedy Lab, the joy of giving on Christmas has also provided Padgett with some of his most formative experiences, now being shared with audiences in his newest one-man show, 6 String Christmas.

Although the holiday season is dear to many, it holds the utmost significant importance in Padgett's life and career.

"Christmas presents in particular really shaped the entire arc of my life," Padgett told Orlando Weekly in a recent interview. "If it wasn't for Christmas, I'd probably be an engineer."

The Central Florida musician, actor and comedian has made a name for himself touring his witty, one-man musical performances across the country, weaving character work, improvisation and storytelling through skits and songs. This holiday season, he plans on sharing his own tales of how Christmas has shaped him as a person and a performer.

"It really came down to the story I want to tell about my relationship to Christmas in the songs that really bullet-point all of the turning points in those relationships," Padgett said.

Padgett said that he challenges himself to make each of his shows unique, bringing his own personal spin to classic Christmas chestnuts like "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," or "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." While solo shows come with their own hurdles, Padgett said it's rewarding when he sees audiences reciprocating his positive energy.

Aside from his solo work, Padgett has also recently performed on the Disney Cruise Line and can be seen as a semi-finalist on Fox's Alter Ego, a singing competition show.

"Disney in particular is like a five-star resort on the ocean. And everyone that you're working with is a top-notch professional in their field," Padgett said. "You've really got to bring your A-game in that environment."

Padgett also shared that his experience performing around Orlando has helped shape his style as an artist, noting the creative energy of the city.

"The thing that sets Orlando apart, in terms of a performing environment, is the baseline level of expectation," Padgett said. "It's really, really special. It punches way above its weight."

His work here in Central Florida has also given Padgett some of his most memorable experiences as a performer, including none other than our favorite Christmas grouch: the Grinch.

"On New Year's Day, 15 years ago at least, I was the Grinch. The opening Grinch. I was angry, I had been working doubles all week, but then this little girl came up to me," Padgett said. "She gave me a little plush doll. She wanted to give the Grinch a Christmas present. It was the sweetest, most authentic, most warm-hearted gesture that only a kid could have."

When recounting this experience, Padgett said he couldn't help but get teary-eyed. It was a great reminder of the joy art can bring others.

"That moment made me realize that no matter how frustrated or exhausted you might be, the people who are coming to see you ... it might be the highlight of their whole day or trip. You've still got to bring that joy for them," Padgett remembered fondly. "And when you do, it gets reflected back at you and you realize, 'Yeah, this is a privilege.'"

From his first time picking up a guitar to his work as the infamous Grinch to his one-man holiday show, Chase Padgett is a good example of the cheer the Christmas season can bring. His passion for not only music, but the holiday that has helped shape his livelihood, is truly something that can make your heart grow, ahem, three sizes too big.