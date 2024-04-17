Central Florida Earth Day goes big in Lake Eola Park this weekend

click to enlarge Photo via Lake Eola Park/Facebook Celebrate the planet at Lake Eola Park this weekend

Location Details Lake Eola Park North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, Orlando Downtown

Central Florida Earth Day returns Saturday to Lake Eola, presented by Vegetarians of Central Florida.The very worthy goals of Central Florida Earth Day are to “inspire sustainable, humane, healthy, and equitable decisions at all levels, from the individual and local levels to the corporate, governmental, and international levels.” To that end, the attractions at this daylong event include an artists corner, presentations, vendors, environmental education, animals, music and more.There will also be flow yoga and meditation classes throughout the day for those wanting to explore innerspace for a bit. Local electeds Anna Eskamani, Maxwell Frost, Emily Bonilla and Lee Constantine will be on hand to speak on a wide range of issues facing our community, state, nation and world, and Shannon Blair of Solutionary Species moderates.To make the event as zero waste as possible, some of the festival is solar-powered; recycling and composting receptacles are available, and biodegradable materials are used wherever possible. All of the food served at the event is vegan. Vendors include Ain’t Got No Beef, Bom Grill, Corn Soup King, Framework Craft Coffee Bar and many more.Chefs will present preparation demonstrations on how to prepare vegan dishes. As climate change worsens, events like this become ever-more important ... and urgent. Earth Day is free, and both family- and pet-friendly.