Broadway in Orlando review: In 'Funny Girl,' Katerina McCrimmon is a star in the making

Impeccable comic timing and propulsive pacing sustain the long first act; the second is a bit of a slog

By on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 at 4:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Katerina McCrimmon and Stephen Mark Lukas in the national touring production of "Funny Girl" - photo by Matthew Murphy
photo by Matthew Murphy
Katerina McCrimmon and Stephen Mark Lukas in the national touring production of "Funny Girl"

When you hear the title Funny Girl, if you’re over the age of 40 you probably think of a young Barbara Streisand purring “Hello, gorgeous,” in her star-making stage and screen role. If you’re younger, you likely know of the show from the controversy surrounding its recent Broadway revival, which saw poorly reviewed lead Beanie Feldstein replaced by the divisive Lea Michele. But the person who should come to mind first is Fanny Brice, the early 20th century queen of comedy whose rise to fame and tragic love life formed the basis for the classic 1964 musical currently playing at Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center. 

Event Details
"Funny Girl"

"Funny Girl"

Wed., Dec. 6, Thu., Dec. 7, Fri., Dec. 8, Sat., Dec. 9 and Sun., Dec. 10

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Perhaps that fraught New York production would still be running if they had cast Katerina McCrimmon, whose performance in the leading role is by far the best reason to see this touring production. McCrimmon is a triple-threat dynamo who holds the audience’s focus every second she’s on stage, boasting a nasal Brooklyn bray in the comedic scenes, and a bell-toned belt for Jule Styne’s soaring tunes like “People” that gave me chills just like a vintage Babs album. 

McCrimmon’s impeccable comic timing and the propulsive pacing of Michael Mayer’s smoothly cinematic direction sustains the long first act through the exuberant “Don’t Rain on My Parade” finale. Unfortunately, the shorter second half becomes an uncomfortable slog, as the plot drowns in Brice’s dysfunctional marriage to charming gambler Nick Arnstein (Stephen Mark Lukas), whom both her saloon-owning single mom and her tap-dancing BFF (Barbara Tirrell and understudy Lamont Brown, both excellent) warn is a nogoodnik. 

The book by Isobel Lennart (with some snappy revisions by Harvey Fierstein) repeatedly reminds us that Nick is gorgeous and Fanny is unattractive, but I saw quite the opposite, and I wish that some of the stage time wasted on their doomed romance had been instead devoted to Brice's many accomplishments after 1924. (Guess they had to save something for the poorly reviewed sequel.) And although the performers’ rapport helps paper over the dated dialogue, nothing could stop me from squirming at the unchallenged sexism inherent in many of Bob Merrill’s once-amusing lyrics.

Funny Girl still provides all the essentials of a classic Broadway musical comedy — handsome scenery (by David Zinn) referencing century-old photographs and playbills; more outrageously attired dancing showgirls than all of Las Vegas (by costumer Susan Hilferty, and choreographer Ellenore Scott with Ayodele Casel); and a full-throated pit orchestra led by Elaine Davidson. It’s got a couple of unforgettable songs, delivered with Great White Way-worthy talent, and plenty of hearty laughs (especially for members of the tribe) during the first half. But while McCrimmon is a star-in-the-making well worth witnessing, I wouldn’t blame you for slipping out at intermission. 

Location Details

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

40 events 94 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Nana's revenge: Grandma Party is back at Audubon Park for another slightly skewed take on holiday shopping

By Matthew Moyer

Grandma Party returns to Stardust Video on Sunday

Mega names for a mega weekend: William Shatner and others to attend MegaCon Orlando

By Grayson Keglovic

Captain Kirk returns to Orlando's MegaCon

Hanukkah treats at the theme parks and a cabaret of Jewish-penned Christmas songs

By Seth Kubersky

You'll find Hanukkah tchotchkes aplenty at Disney this year

'Tis the SEAson for the Winter Park Christmas Cruise starting Wednesday

By Grayson Keglovic

The Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise is back for another year

Also in Arts + Culture

'Tis the SEAson for the Winter Park Christmas Cruise starting Wednesday

By Grayson Keglovic

The Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise is back for another year

Nana's revenge: Grandma Party is back at Audubon Park for another slightly skewed take on holiday shopping

By Matthew Moyer

Grandma Party returns to Stardust Video on Sunday

Mega names for a mega weekend: William Shatner and others to attend MegaCon Orlando

By Grayson Keglovic

Captain Kirk returns to Orlando's MegaCon

For two weekends in December, the Orlando Renaissance Festival goes medieval on your …

By Grayson Keglovic

Wenches and swains will go medieval on your *** in December at Southport Park
More

Digital Issue

December 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us