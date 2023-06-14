All the Juneteenth events, celebrations and opportunities happening in Orlando this June

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Juneteenth National Independence Day, rolls around each year on June 19th to commemorate the 1865 emancipation of Black slaves.
The day was only recently designated as a federal holiday in 2021, but has been widely celebrated since the mid-1800s.
This year in Orlando, several organizations and local governments are offering
Juneteenth events, celebrations and educational opportunities. Here are 20 Juneteenth-themed happenings taking place in and around Orlando this month.
Juneteenth RoundTable Discussion:
Race, Housing, and Health Historical, legislatively enforced racism has had a significant impact on the quality of health care and housing for people of color, for generations. Panelists will explore the interconnectivity of three human indicators: race, housing and health, on quality of life. 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15; Winter Park Library and Events Center, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park; free; 407-643-9111; hannibalsquareclt.org.
Fyütch:
The Grammy-nominated artist hosts a special Juneteenth-inspired concert with songs about community, Black history and culture, through a blend of hip-hop, soul, R&B and pop; Fri., June 16, 10:30 a.m.; Recommended for ages 0–12; Free; attend.ocls.info/event/8119759
1st Annual Juneteenth Freedom Parade:
10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17; Phillis Wheatley Elementary School, 1475 Marvin C. Zanders Ave., Apopka; apopkajuneteenth.org.
2nd Annual City of Orlando Juneteenth Celebration:
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill and District 6 Commissioner Bakari Burns help kick off the event, which will feature live music and entertainment, a kids’ zone, vendor village and food trucks. 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17; Clear Lake Park, 2301 29th St.; 407-246-2287; orlando.gov.
4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration:
A kids’ corner, music, live performances, education, food, art, culture, Apopka historical displays and much more. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17; Alonzo Williams Park, 225 M.A. Board St., Apopka; apopkajuneteenth.org.
Juneteenth Resource and Cultural Arts Festival:
Live entertainment and arts at Bill Breeze Park; Sat., June 17, 10 a.m.; Register by emailing [email protected]
8th Annual Juneteenth Celebration:
Commemorating slavery’s end in the United States. Featuring distinguished speakers from the Real Rosewood Foundation and the Frost Museum in Miami. 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17; Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-539-2680; hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org.
Freedom and Juneteenth:
What does it mean to be free? Learn about Juneteenth through stories and activities that celebrate freedom. Recommended for ages 6–8; free to attend; Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m.
Juneteenth Serendipity's Friend Launch Party:
Taking place at Suva Kava Cafe in Cassellberry, this Juneteenth event offers live music/art performances, amazing raffle prizes, vegan food and desserts; Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m.
BLK YRD Juneteenth Block Party:
Vendors, DJs, guest hosts, kids zone, food trucks and The Noir Bar featuring all Black-owned alcohol brands. 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17; Luminary Green Park, 437 N Terry Ave.; free-$30; downtownorlando.com.
Juneteenth: A Summer Celebration of Culture:
Live music by the BluMoon Band, food, beverages, kids activities. 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17; Cauley Lott Park, 1717 N Highland St., Mount Dora; ci.mount-dora.fl.us.
The Central Florida Juneteenth Celebration:
Juneteenth or Emancipation Day is a celebration of the official freedom of all Black folks in the U.S.A., June 19, 1865. Noon Saturday, June 17; Lake Lily Park, 641 S. Maitland Ave., Maitland; free; 877-811-0548; letscelebratejuneteenth.com.
Juneteenth in Winter Park: Jazz and Jubilee: A Night Under the Stars
Come ready to celebrate freedom, community, and the power of music with delicious food, spirits and more. 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17; Shady Park, 721 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-490-2902.
3rd Annual Juneteenth Lunch and Learn:
BBQ Lunch and learn about the national holiday Juneteenth. Face painting, games, a bubble dance party and so much more. 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18; Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St.; free; 407-221-8654; juneteenthorlando.com.
3rd Annual Facets of Freedom:
A Celebration of Juneteenth Musical performances, black-owned food, and a cash bar, as well as a gallery of artwork by Central Florida’s prominent Black artists. 7 p.m. Monday, June 19; Renaissance Theatre Co., 415 E. Princeton St.; $15; 407-221-8654; juneteenthorlando.com.
Juneteenth Celebration and Opening Reception:
A Juneteenth celebration event featuring "The Highwaymen: The Walker Collection of Florida Self-Taught Art" and Opening Reception for “The Velveteen Banana II” by Andrew Moschburg; Monday, June 19 at 5:30 p.m.; free
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed