Do Testosterone Supplements Work? Everything You Need To Know About Boosting Your Testosterone

When it comes to the human body, there is a delicate chemical balance that must be kept in order for everything to work the way it should. Men, in particular, struggle with something known as testosterone and its effects on the human body. If you experience low testosterone levels, then you may be prescribed testosterone, this is quite different to taking an over the counter testosterone booster, although that doesn’t mean that they’re not effective. However, do test boosters actually work? What are the benefits of taking testosterone supplements? Are there any side effects to taking these supplements? Where can you get them? We have decided to take a look at testosterone and testosterone boosting supplements to find out if they actually work.Let’s get started.So, first things first, what is testosterone? Testosterone is a hormone which is found in human beings and also in animals. In the male species, the testicles are responsible for the production of testosterone. In women, testosterone production occurs in the ovaries but in smaller amounts. The production of testosterone increases during puberty and remains at a high level until around age 30, at which point it begins to decrease. Testosterone has many functions in the body. Primarily, it is associated with sex drive and plays a crucial role in the production of sperm. However, it also affects bone and muscle mass, red blood cell production, and the way that men retain fat in the body. Your overall mental state and mood can also be affected by testosterone levels.Lots of men have a problem with their testosterone levels as they get older. But, beyond that, deficiencies in a host of nutrients can cause T levels to tank. This is generally referred to as low T levels, and it can create a variety of symptoms in males. Weight gain, moodiness, low self-esteem, decreased sex drive, less energy, and less body hair are common problems that are encountered when testosterone levels are too low. And sadly weight gain can further lower test levels creating a downward spiral. The production of testosterone naturally decreases as a man ages, but there are other factors that can cause testosterone levels to drop. Cancer treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation, as well as injury to the testicles, can negatively impact the production of testosterone. Chronic health conditions and large amounts of stress can also affect testosterone production.Testosterone supplements are also known as testosterone boosters. The term is given to any artificially or naturally produced substance that increases testosterone levels. There are a number of different natural testosterone boosters available. But, only a few of the ingredients contained in them are actually effective, unfortunately as their generally not regulated the market often makes some wild claims about testosterone boosters which simply don’t add up.Center TRT have a pretty good breakdown of how you can pick the best testosterone booster for your needs, this is quite important as studies have shown that only 25% of over the counter testosterone boosters actually work! So, the primary question asked by many people is whether or not testosterone supplements actually work. The general consensus among the medical community is that they do work if they are legitimate forms of testosterone supplements and your testosterone levels are genuinely low. Generally speaking, these kinds of supplements are best combined with a good, balanced diet and a sustainable exercise routine, all of which work in tandem to contribute towards an increase in energy, improved mood and a noticeable change in physique.Does taking a testosterone supplement stop the natural production of testosterone in my body?No, testosterone boosters do not stop the natural production of testosterone in the body and instead work alongside existing production.Most people do not experience side effects from taking testosterone supplements. If you do experience side effects, see your doctor.Most over-the-counter, legitimate testosterone supplements do not interact with conventional medication. Contact your doctor for further information if you are concerned.The time it takes for testosterone supplements to begin working varies from one person to the next, but most men begin experiencing substantial results after 1 to 2 months of taking supplements.There are many ways that testosterone levels can be naturally increased and improved over time, even as the body ages.Exercise is one of the most effective ways of preventing many lifestyle-related conditions but also has a positive effect on boosting testosterone. Studies have shown that people who exercise on a regular basis have higher testosterone levels than those who do not. Exercise also increases fitness and reaction time in older adults. New research suggests that increased physical activity was even more beneficial for improving testosterone levels than a weight loss diet for obese men. The best type of exercise to boost testosterone on both a short and long-term basis is considered to be resistance training like weightlifting.Testosterone levels can be affected by diet and long-term calorie intake. Either constant overeating or constant dieting can negatively impact your testosterone levels. It is recommended that you eat large amounts of protein, as this can help maintain healthy levels of testosterone and aid in fat loss. Carbohydrate intake also plays a core role in testosterone levels, with research suggesting that carbohydrates can help to enhance the testosterone levels in the body during resistance training.It has also been proven that sufficient amounts of healthy fats are suitable for both testosterone and overall health. It’s recommended that you eat a diet based mainly on whole foods with a healthy balance of carbohydrates, fats and proteins. Not only is this good for long-term health, but it also helps to improve hormone production levels.Being overweight is a complete killer to testosterone levels, we’ve mentioned diet, but we can’t stress it enough, it’s not just good for test levels, but it’s probably the single biggest thing you can do to improve your overall health. On average for every pound of weight lost an overweight person can add a month to their life expectancy! Losing weight is never easy, but there are a host of weight loss supplements that help suppress appetite and allow you to keep focused whilst in a calorie deficit, as it does make every day life that little bit harder when you’re hungry. In short, you want to improve your life, lose a few pounds.There have been many documented studies which highlight the dangers of long-term exposure to stress. The primary reason for this is elevated levels of a hormone called cortisol. Consistent elevations in cortisol can reduce testosterone very quickly. These two hormones are in direct competition with one another, so as cortisol rises, testosterone decreases. It’s also well known that stress and high levels of cortisol can increase the amount of food intake a person has, which contributes to negative weight gain and the storage of body fat around the vital organs. These changes to your body can impact your testosterone in a negative way. It is recommended that you try to reduce the amount of stress you are exposed to in everyday life to maintain both good health and high levels of testosterone.Testosterone supplements are a valuable resource for men who have developed low testosterone levels especially if it comes as a result of a vitamin deficiency. Whilst finding a good testosterone booster is quite a difficult task we generally recommend you try Prime Male first, which has been rated as the best all rounder on the market by Center TRT. Containing D Aspartic Acid, Ashwagandha, Maca, Vitamin D, and a host of other proven ingredients to help raise your serum testosterone levels they say it came out as best in class for over 50s although there are better options if you're looking at a t booster for muscle mass. You should contact your doctor if you are experiencing the symptoms of low testosterone levels, as they will be able to prescribe you the necessary dietary, exercise and lifestyle changes required to naturally raise testosterone levels. However, a lot of people will recommend you a testosterone supplement as an over-the-counter medication that you can take at the same time. It’s important to note that testosterone levels do naturally decline with age, and in many cases, there is no way to prevent this. However, if your testosterone levels are unnaturally low due to medical conditions, there are things that you can do. As always, seek guidance from a doctor if you have questions.

