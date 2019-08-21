Sports & Recreation

Best Public Park Renovation 

Winter Park Tennis Center

click to enlarge tennis-center-courts.jpg

Photo courtesy of the City of Winter Park

Winter Park Tennis Center

1075 Azalea Lane, Winter Park, cityofwinterpark.org

The 16-court complex has been a popular tennis facility for nearly a century, and the City of Winter Park wants to ensure it sticks around for a century longer. A thorough refresh last fall not only bestowed the aging Winter Park Tennis Center with newly reconstructed hard courts, resurfaced clay courts and, heavens to Betsy!, an outdoor pickleball court, and the enhanced landscaping and lighting is country club-worthy, making the grounds just as appealing to spectators as they are to weekend Federers.

