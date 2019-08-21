Sports & Recreation

Staff Pick

Best New Twirl-N-Hurl 

Orlando StarFlyer at Icon Park

click to enlarge 30821822_158562724812605_1776622063562354532_o.jpg

Photo via Icon Park / Facebook

8375 International Drive, starflyer.com

It's impossible to miss the LED-lit tower smack-dab in front of the Orlando Eye these days – even less so when the swing chairs go flying through the air at 45 miles per hour, 450 feet up. It's the tallest StarFlyer in the world (we're supposed to be proud of that, I suppose), and caps off the attractions at the newly renamed (yet again!) Icon Park, formerly Icon Orlando, formerly I-Drive 360. The StarFlyer's website even suggests imbibing a few alcoholic beverages at the Star Bar before riding so you can find out how fast puke falls from 40 stories up. Science!

