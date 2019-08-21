Best Catharsis 

Epic Axe Throwing

47 E. Robinson St., epicaxethrowing.com

Politics got you down? Boss on your case again? Caught your partner sexting an ex? Forget your anger management group therapy session and instead throw axes at a target for fun at Epic Axe Throwing on East Robinson Street. Guaranteed you'll feel better after hitting that bull's-eye a few times. If you've got skills, you can join a league and meet others, potentially with similar angst, and even become eligible to earn a spot to compete in the world championship of axe-throwing, the WATL. What's a better team-building exercise than hurling sharp weapons into a wall together? Practice your battle cries, people.