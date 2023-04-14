South Orange Blossom Trail: With a collection of new restaurants, it could be on the verge of having a moment

Ah, South Orange Blossom Trail. It's an unassuming (though very busy) street — strip malls line much of it — with some gritty patches (in other words, a lot of sex workers and drug slingers ply their trades here). It's also the gateway to the Florida Mall. But this neighborhood, long home to international cuisine, is becoming a vaunted area for foodies looking for a meal off, or, that is, on the Trail. Dubbed the "Curry Corridor" by OW food critic Faiyaz Kara, fare from the Indian subcontinent abounds on South OBT. The strip has its share of markets for spices and snacks and if the collection of recently opened restaurants are any indication, OBT could be on the verge of having a moment. But don't worry: The street still features the comforts of the Florida Mall if you need a pair of sneakers, or if you just want to gawk at a Tesla in the mall's showroom.

click to enlarge Kabab King / photo by Matt Keller Lehman

HIGHLIGHTS

Achiote, 12325 S. Orange Blossom Trail, 407-219-4089, achioteorlando.net

Achiote offers a down-home dining experience for Puerto Rican cuisine.

Bombay Street Kitchen, 6215 S. Orange Blossom Trail, 407-240-5151, bombaykitchenorlando.com

Another new(ish) selection for Indian food with lots of buzz.

Gully Urban Indian Eatery, 1155 Doss Ave., 407-986-9864, gullyfl.com

A new addition to OBT, Gully Urban Indian Eatery features Mumbai-style street food, as well as Indian twists on burgers and tacos.

Kabab King, 11352 S. Orange Blossom Trail, 407-640-6046, kababkingfl.com

A low-key option for superb Pakistani fare. Our dining critic said Kabab King "plates Pakistani dishes worthy of a royal fanfare" before concluding that "Simply put, Kabab King rules."

Melao Bakery, 2001 Consulate Drive, 407-348-1777, melaobakery.com

Looking for mofongo? Melao Bakery has you covered.

Tortas El Rey, 6151 S. Orange Blossom Trail, 407-850-6980, tortaselreyorlando.com

Located in an old drive-through, Tortas El Rey arguably serves the best tortas in town.

Apna Bazaar, 9404 S. Orange Blossom Trail, 407-856-0238, facebook.com/apnabazaarorlando

Apna Bazaar has a selection of halal meats, exotic produce and even a few knickknacks for your living room.

Florida Mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, 407-851-7234, simon.com/mall

OBT's old-school alternative to Mall at Millenia, the Florida Mall opened in 1986 and it's still capable of fulfilling any itch for retail therapy, offering one-stop shopping for clothes, Apple products and repairs, gaming and even dining options like Mexican restaurant Cantina Catrina.

Laxmi Plaza, 1134 Doss Ave., 407-857-8805, no website

The House of Spices has the ingredients for a home-cooked meal — at the spice level of your choosing. Daana Pani stocks a glorious selection of sweets and chaat, and other storefronts in the plaza offer high-karat gold jewelry, saris and more.

Q Karaoke, 4519 S. Orange Blossom Trail, 407-476-8280, q-karaoke.com

Q Karaoke has private rooms as comfortable as your living room and songs in Korean, Chinese, Vietnamese, Filipino, Japanese and English.

Tapville, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, no phone, tapvillesocial.com/thefloridamall

Have a self-serve beer from Tapville while you shop at the Florida Mall. What could possibly go wrong?