SoDo and Delaney Park: established neighborhood tranquility and a growing urban sensibility

Immediately south of the downtown Central Business District is SoDo (yeah, south of downtown), a previously quiet but increasingly vibrant mix of lush, old neighborhoods and new development. Long defined by Delaney Park, the area boasts some of downtown's best living, a prime mix of residential and natural beauty with its historic homes, brick streets, oak canopies and picturesque lakes. But SoDo's new pulse comes from the juxtaposition of established neighborhood tranquility and a growing urban sensibility from a fresh infusion of smart local verve. On one side, SoDo has always featured some of downtown's nicest and least crowded park spaces. On the other, the gigantic Orlando Health complex continues to increase its presence on the skyline. But in between, a deepening tapestry of third places is hitting new stride.

click to enlarge Flavors Nigerian / photo by Rob Bartlett

HIGHLIGHTS

Cecil's Texas Style Bar-B-Q, 2800 S. Orange Ave., 407-423-9871, cecilsbbq.com

New-school barbecue king 4 Rivers Smokehouse recently opened a location in the area, but longtime residents know that Cecil's has been keeping this hood good for over 30 years with legit brisket and some of the best ribs and sides in town.

Delaney's Tavern, 1315 S. Orange Ave., 407-849-0801, eatdt.com

SoDo's emergent city style is probably most typified by this restaurant and bar, a new destination spot serving good contemporary American fare both inside an upscale tavern setting and outside in its urban courtyard.

Flavors Nigerian, 3530 S. Orange Ave., 407-930-0988, flavorsnigerian.com

While traditional African cuisine is a little hard to come by locally, SoDo is home to one of the few purveyors in the metro where you can go for an authentic serving of jollof rice.

903 Mills Market, 903 S. Mills Ave., 407-898-4392, 903millsmarketcafe.com

This café — one of the very few in the city that are nestled deep in the heart of a residential neighborhood — is a true local hang where neighbors don't simply eat but sip and linger at one of the covered sidewalk tables.

Sister Honey's Bakery, 247 E. Michigan St., 407-730-7315, sisterhoneys.com

Although Evette Rahman has racked up multiple wins at the World Food Championship and the American Pie Council's National Pie Championship, this master baker operates out of a small bakery in SoDo serving up sensational and seasonal pies, cakes and other pastries.

SoDough Square, 419 E. Michigan St., no phone, sodoughsquare.com

This newcomer is a sister concept to rising local chainlet Tin & Taco that does Detroit-style pizza with devotion and craft. Their zesty, frico-lined pies will forever change your mind about pan pizza.

Rockpit Brewing, 10 W. Illiana St., 407-826-1773, rockpitbrewing.com

While SoDo isn't known for its drinking scene, it is home to this local, family-run brewery, which features a focused but diverse selection of beers, ciders and wines served in a welcoming atmosphere with warm vibes.

East West Records, 4895 S. Orange Ave., 407-859-8991, eastwestrecordsusa.com

Started by diehard music aficionados and lifers Hannah and Roman Skrobko in 1971, East West is one of the longest-running survivors of the great record store tradition.

Nomad Bakehouse, nomadbakehouse.com

On the low, SoDo boasts the pickup spot for one of the city's most sought artisan bakers. Nomad's pop-ups are notorious for long lines and early sellouts. But most Saturdays, customers can conveniently pick up preorders of locally and ethically sourced breads and pastries at the baker's own Delaney Park home.

Greenwood Urban Wetlands, 1411 Greenwood St., orlando.gov

This small but beautiful park is one of the downtown's best green spaces, with a meandering walk across bridges and through native wetlands. It's also a natural stormwater treatment system and a living model of how nature and urbanity can co-exist. And now that the Downtown Connector Trail has been completed, the entire stretch of Anderson Street along the park's northern edge is an excellent spot for biking.

Lake Beauty Park, 30 W. Miller St., orlando.gov

Because it's at the mouth of the high-traffic Orlando Health complex, this overlooked pocket park is enjoyed primarily by hospital staff. But it's open to the public and is one of the best designed parks in downtown whose urban amenities turn an otherwise simple little lake into a dynamic, people-friendly space. It's undergoing an expansion that will make this bustling stretch of Orange Avenue even more attractive.

Amtrak Station, 250 Columbia St., 855-724-5411, sunrail.com

More just another stop on the modern SunRail commuter line, this historic, Mission Revival-style station has been serving national and regional rail passengers continuously for nearly a century.

Pulse Memorial, 1912 S. Orange Ave.

Once the site of a cornerstone gay nightclub and then one of the nation's worst mass shootings, this hallowed Orlando spot is now a memorial that keeps the flame lit for the innocent and beautiful lives lost there.

Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., 321-234-3985, timucua.com

An intimate state-of-the-art performance space built within the family home of arts patron Benoit Glazer, this truly sui generis live venue is one of the area's most unique and important cultural incubators.