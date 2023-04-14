Milk District: gritty looks and an inclusive ‘come as you are’ mentality

The Milk District is an underdog neighborhood. Underestimated and yet always rising to the occasion. It's got industrial energy, no doubt rooted in its namesake: the T.G. Lee Milk Factory, found at its core. That gritty spirit lends itself to an inclusive "come as you are" mentality, alongside a utility few neighborhoods in the city can match. Everything you need is within the boundaries of this neighborhood: coffee, cocktails, an oil change, dry cleaning, groceries, the Philharmonic Orchestra, a skate park, drag shows and even an (executive) airport. It's compact, but packs a punch. The Milk District is a neighborhood that picks up the night shift, and says they'll sleep when they're dead.

click to enlarge The T.G. Lee mural / photo by Zac Alfson

HIGHLIGHTS

Black Magic Pizza, 121 N. Bumby Ave., facebook.com/blackmagicpizza

Popular upstart pizza pop-up now runs (in soft opening as of this writing) a takeout window helpfully carved out of neighborhood dive institution Whiskey Lou's. A match made in heaven.

Milkhouse, 203 N. Bumby Ave., 407-237-0575, milkhousesocial.com

Food hall destination in the heart of the action offers up coffee, ice cream, Italian bar food and spirits.

Pho Hoa, 649 N. Primrose Drive, 407-895-6098, phohoa.com

Pho Hoa offers delicious Vietnamese fare, as well as revolving art murals and graffiti walls for all to enjoy.

Whiskey Lou's Lounge, 121 N. Bumby Ave., 407-896-2593, no website

The neon-red Whiskey Lou's banner sign is a beacon — signaling heavy pours, killer jukebox selections and a giant Blues Brothers sculpture. The bar is cash-only, so be prepared.

Pom Pom's Teahouse and Sandwicheria, 67 N. Bumby Ave., 407-894-0865, pompomsteahouse.com

A Milk District staple with creative sandwich options. We will never stop recommending the Mama Ling Ling's Thanksgiving.

Se7enbites, 617 N. Primrose Drive, 407-203-0727, se7enbites.com

Decadent brunch spot (also a great place for a custom cake). Don't let the line turn you away, it's absolutely worth the wait.

Stasio's Italian Deli & Market, 2320 E. Robinson St., 407-277-7755. instagram.com/stasiositaliandeli

Subs worthy of obsessing over plus imported Italian groceries you won't find elsewhere.

Iron Cow Sushi Lounge, 2438 E. Robinson St., no phone, facebook.com/ironcowsushilounge

Cocktail lounge-cum-sushi bar hosts a mix of DJ events and concerts.

Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org

One of our city's oldest theaters — first cinema, then theater, and now live music and events — since the 1960s the Plaza Live has served our town. The theater facade takes you back in time, while the performances take you to exactly where you need to be.

Orlando Skate Park, 400 Festival Way, 407-246-2800, orlando.gov

You can finally land that ollie you've been working on for years. Or you can fall on your ass in front of a bunch of teenagers, whatever.

The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St., 407-906-6675, facebook.com/thenookonrobinson

Cozy neighborhood bar and art/music venue, specializing in a creative slate of local beers.

Otto's High Dive, 2304 E. Robinson St., 321-231-7902, ottoshd.com

Bustling new rum bar with delicious dinner options. You might have to wait a little bit to get in.

Etoile Boutique, 2424 E. Robinson St., 407-895-6363, etoileboutique.com

Vintage, handmade & locally-designed clothing and housewares.

Kick Bright Shop and Buttons, 2436 E. Robinson St., 407-900-3120

Tiny but mighty shop specializing in vintage clothing as well as manufacturing bulk order buttons.

Retro Records, 59 N. Bumby Ave., 407-898-2484, no website

A neighborhood institution with a wide selection of vinyl, video, CDs and comics waiting for you.

Dickson Azalea Park, 100 Rosearden Drive, no phone, orlando.gov

Lush secret garden walk in the heart of the neighborhood.

Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar, 444 N. Bumby Ave., 407-893-4994, drunkenmonkeycoffee.com

Cozy homestyle coffeehouse with drive-through for your on-the-go neighborhood java run.

Easy Luck Coffee and Bodega, 2425 E. South St., no phone, easyluckorlando.com

Sunny coffee shop with specialty lattes where everyone knows your name. Also check out the attached Whippoorwill Beer House & Package Store for creative spirits.

Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave., 407-412-5039, facebook.com/southernnightsorlando

LGBTQ+ club complex provides a welcoming haven — and nonstop party. Includes Southern Nights, District Dive and Southern Craft.