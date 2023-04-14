Laugh it up every day of the week at Orlando’s comedy clubs

Orlando has a lot to offer to residents and visitors, from sporting events to food, from festivals to parks. But at the end of the day, Orlando is an incubator for stand-up comedy: That's what everybody needs to know. Our hometown roster of talented stand-ups is packed with national acts like Carrot Top, Darrell Hammond, Billy Gardell, Wayne Brady or, more recently, Preacher Lawson, all of whom came up in the City Beautiful. And more are being built in the tradition all the time. If you're down for a laugh, here's where you can find one, any night of the week.

MONDAY:

Laugh, Socialize & Drink Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.

The Other Bar, 18 Wall St., 407-843-8595, facebook.com/theotherbar

Host: Jarri Wright

Thank God this mic has returned home to The Other Bar.

Open Mic, 7 p.m.

Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave., 407-678-1122, facebook.com/grumpysunderground

Host: Ike Rafferty

If only every comedian at the mic had the fortitude and weight that host Rafferty does.

TUESDAY:

Open Mic, 9 p.m.

The Falcon Bar, 819 E. Washington St., 407-986-0755, thefalconbar.com

Host: Blake Butler

MC'd by the most lovable comedian in Central Florida.

Comedy Night at Tavern, 10 p.m.

The Tavern Bar & Grill, 75 E. Colonial Drive, 407-237-0800, thetavernorlando.com

Host: J.R. Michael

New mic alert! Check this one out soon.

WEDNESDAY:

Open Mic, 9 p.m.

Bull & Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St., 407-896-7546, bullandbushorlando.com

Host: Ross McCoy

Make this a priority for weekly entertainment.

THURSDAY:

Open Mic, 10 p.m.

The Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland, 407-853-5036, thecopperrocket.com

Host: Matt Perez

Get there early and order some good grub.

Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando Improv (Fat Fish Blue stage), 9101 International Drive, 407-480-5233, theimprovorlando.com

Host: Carmen Vallone

A magnet for the most solid local comedians in a storied spot.

FRIDAY:

Bonkerz Showcase, 8:30 p.m.

The Corner, 70 N. Orange Ave., no phone, bonkerzcomedyproductions.com

Quickly setting the standard for the Orlando comedy scene.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY:

Duel of Fools, 7 p.m.

King of the Hill, 9 p.m.

SAK Comedy Lab, 29 S. Orange Ave., 407-648-0001, sakcomedylab.com

The deeply established improv school is a fixture of downtown Orlando and has produced stars like Wayne Brady, Paula Pell and more.

SATURDAY:

Milk District Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m.

Barley & Vine Biergarten, 2406 E. Washington St., 407-930-0960, facebook.com/barleyandvineorlando

Comedians Jake Ricca and Joe Censabella run this weekly showcase — make sure you get tickets in advance.

Shit Sandwich, 9 p.m. every other Saturday

Bull & Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St., 407-896-7546, bullandbushorlando.com

Host: Ross McCoy

For over 10 years, the Milk District mic has been an anything-goes spot for local comics.

SUNDAY:

Open Mic, 9 p.m.

Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, 407-975-3364, austinscoffee.com

A laidback, classic destination where new comedians and wild ideas fly.