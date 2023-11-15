Get merry, Orlando: Holiday events, markets, movies, concerts, turkey trots and more

In Central Florida, a "Blue Christmas" as immortalized by Elvis and the Jordanaires is a call to visit our beloved manatees, who gather at Blue Springs for the winter — and don't even think about a White Christmas. However, that doesn't mean you can't celebrate the holiday seasons, so here's our long, long list of local Thanksgiving, Christmas and Chanukah events.





HOLIDAY EVENTS

Thursday, Nov. 16

Deck the District Holiday kick-off, annual Church Street tree lighting and gingerbread house building contest. 6 pm; Church Street Exchange, 101 S. Garland Ave.; $10-$20; 407-508-2907.

Nov. 17–Jan. 6

Dazzling Nights A family-friendly adventure that gives guests the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable, interactive holiday experience. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; 407-246-2620; creativecityproject.com.

Friday, Nov. 17

Festival of Trees Reindeer Romp A family-friendly event filled with holiday fun. Guests can enjoy meet-and-greet photo opportunities with Santa as well as story time with Mrs. Claus. 6:30 pm; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $25-$35; 407-896-4231; omart.org.

Holinights Celebration Featuring Santa Claus, mischievous elves, towering toy soldiers, live music, and the nightly lighting of their 42-foot animated Holinights Christmas tree. 6 pm; The Promenade at Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee; free; 407-338-4811.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Festival of Trees Breakfast With Santa A family-friendly event filled with holiday fun: balloon artists, face-painters, games and crafts. 10 am; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $25-$35; 407-896-4231; omart.org.

Jingle Eve Wine walk, holiday market, beer gardens, live music, restaurant and bar specials, plus the evening ends with fireworks. ; Ivanhoe Village Main Street, Orange Avenue between New Hampshire and Princeton streets; free-$50.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Turkey and Canned Food Giveaway A special event where they'll be giving away turkeys and canned food to those in need, and holding a community kickball game. 1 pm; Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive; free; 407-578-4878; mccommunitycare.org/turkey-giveaway.html.

Friday, Nov. 24

Christmas in the Country A outdoor and open-air festival celebrating everything that makes Christmas special. 6 pm; River of Life Church, 130 Garfield Road, Deltona; free; 386-860-1234; rolchristmas.com.

Nov. 24–Jan. 7

Holiday Blooms Stroll 50 acres of beautiful vignettes and container gardens with thousands of poinsettias to put you in the yuletide spirit. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; $15; 407-246-2620; leugardens.org.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Christmas in the Park Each year, the Morse Museum helps launch the holiday season in Winter Park when it lights up Tiffany stained-glass windows in Central Park and presents the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble in concert. 6:15 pm; Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311; morsemuseum.org.

Friday, Dec. 1

Art and Starlight Holiday Open House See the latest work of our 22 member artists, tour the working studios of some of Central Florida's most celebrated creatives, and purchase unique artwork in a wide range of sizes, styles and mediums. 6 pm; McRae Art Studios, 1000 Arlington St.; 407-601-5152; mcraeartstudios.com/events.

Tree Lighting Celebration Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer invites Central Florida residents and visitors to ring in the holiday season and help countdown to the lighting of the City of Orlando's Christmas tree. 5 pm; Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street; free; orlando.gov.

Winter on the Avenue Annual tree-lighting, strolling carolers, Chanukah menorah lighting ceremony, s'mores, snow slides, the announcement of holiday art contest winners, children's choirs, The Bubble Bus, Popcorn Flicks in the park, and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus. 5 pm; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; winterpark.org.

Winter Wonderland Tree Lighting and Kickoff A 24-foot-tall Christmas tree, Santa and Mrs. Claus, snow flurries, live music and holiday cheer. 7 pm; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Drive, Longwood; free; 407-862-1500.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony A night of great singing and holiday festivities. 5 pm; Lake Concord Park, 95 Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry; free; casselberry.org.

Holiday Home Tour and Winter Wonderland Participants throughout Celebration deck their homes both inside and out for your enjoyment. 1 pm; Heritage Hall, Spring Park, Spring Park Loop, Celebration; $25-$400; celebrationfoundation.org.

Light Up the Holidays Light displays, fireworks, live entertainment, kids activities and Santa and Mrs. Claus. 5 pm; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free; 407-571-8863; altamonte.org.

Winter Wonderland Parade Featuring local talent and businesses and the annual Christmas tree Lighting. Enjoy local entertainment and a visit from Santa Claus. 4 pm; Winter Springs Town Center, 158 Tuskawilla Road, Winter Springs; winterspringsfl.org.

click to enlarge Adobe Krampus comes to the Milk District Dec. 3

Sunday, Dec. 3

8th Annual Light Up SoDo Get ready to experience Santa and Mrs. Claus, a holiday maker's market, food trucks and vendors, appearances from local SoDo businesses, the Bubble Bus, bounce houses, face painting, stilt walkers, beer and wine garden, live performances and so much more. 2 pm; SoDo Plaza, 120 W. Grant St.; free-$10; 407-715-3315; lightupsodo2021.eventbrite.com.

Krampusfest Krampus is a horrible monster who's pretty much the exact opposite of jolly old St. Nick. Instead of giving presents to good kids, Krampus snatches the bad ones. Consider yourselves warned. 1 pm; The Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue; themilkdistrict.org/events/krampusfest2023.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

A Very Sinatra Christmas Special Concerts Under the Stars presents an evening at Norman's on the terrace, featuring Christmas songs sung by the legendary Frank Sinatra. Enjoy a classic cocktail under the stars and melt away "those little town blues." Full bar and food menu available. 6 & 8:30 pm; Norman's, 7924 Via Dellagio Way; $20; 402-249-2445; normans.com.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Oh What Fun! Transforms the heart of Lake Nona into a winter wonderland complete with outdoor skating, snow, twinkling lights and dazzling decorations, festive treats, and one-of-a-kind performances guaranteed to spread some much-needed holiday joy and cheer. Lake Nona Town Center, 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.; destinationlakenona.com.

Friday, Dec. 8

Holiday Concerts and Santa Enjoy live music in the park from artists performing classic and beloved holiday hits and visits with the one and only Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Plaza. 7 pm; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free; 407-571-8863; uptownaltamonte. com.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Holiday Bike Ride Hundreds of bicycle riders cruise through a little over 5 miles of brightly lit neighborhoods. 4 pm; meet at South Seminole Middle School, 101 S. Winter Park Drive, Casselberry; $10-$12; 407-331-3059.

Holiday Boat Parade Paddle and Toy Drive Festively attired watercraft. 5 pm; Dinky Dock Park, Ollie Avenue, Winter Park; $20-$45; 407-599-3334.

The Holiday Lights Bike Ride Put a fresh spin on taking in the holiday lights displays — do it by bicycle. (Festive decorations are encouraged.) 6 pm; meet at Audubon Park K-8 School, 1500 Falcon Drive; helloapgd.com.

Santa Con Live music, drinks, food, fun. 11 am; The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St.; free; 336-491-8489; verandaevents.com.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Backyard Open Mic: Ugly Sweater Edition Hosted by Ben Bravo. 6 pm; The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St.; free; 336-491-8489; verandaevents.com.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Rudolph's North Pole Party All of Santa's guests will be treated to snacks and sweets, face painting, games and activities, take-home crafts, and festive meet-and-greets with all your favorite holiday characters. 12:30 pm; Trinity Preparatory School, 5700 Trinity Prep Lane, Winter Park; $10; 407-671-4140; cfcarts.com.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Blue Christmas Service A special time of reflection, hope and healing. 4:30 pm; St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road, Windermere; st.lukes.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Santa Tuesday Bring your camera and wish list to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Cranes Roost Park tower. 6 pm; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free; 407-571-8863; altamonte.org.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Surfing Santas Join hundreds of festive Floridians clad in their best holiday attire. Experience the magic of the "surfing Santas," catching waves to get in the spirit the Sunshine State way. Downtown Cocoa Beach, Minutemen Causeway and A1A, Cocoa Beach; surfingsantas.org.

click to enlarge photo by Chris Bridges courtesy of Phantasmagoria Phantasmagoria presents a "Most Haunted Victorian Christmas" at various venues in December

HOLIDAY SHOWS + CONCERTS

Friday, Nov. 24

Bad Santa and The Angry Elves, The Chotchkies The greatest X-mas band on the planet kicks off their 2023 "When Elves Cry" tour. 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$100; 407-704-6261; facebook.com/ abbeyorlando.

Beautiful Music Jazz Quartet Bass, flute, guitar, and violin. 5 pm; Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; 407-645-5311; morsemuseum.org/event/beautiful-music-jazz-quartet.

Friday, Nov. 24

Moonshine and Mistletoe: An Appalachian Christmas Tale The Ballards, Lessy Boy and Curleen, welcome family and friends into their Appalachian mountain home to celebrate Christmas Day. 7:30 pm; Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; $45-$75; 407-877-4736; gardentheatre.org.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker An urban adaptation of the classic Nutcracker ballet, taking the audience on a magical journey through cultural lands to the Kingdom of Toys. 7 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$76.50; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Home for the Holidays A perfect way to ring in your holiday season with friends and family with holiday favorites, singers and a few surprises, under the baton of Mauricio Céspedes-Rivero. 3:30 & 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10-$100; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas Based on the classic 1954 film, this exuberant musical showcases many of Berlin's other legendary songs including "Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep," "Happy Holiday," "Blue Skies" and of course, the iconic "Sisters" song. 7:30 pm; Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand; $16-$39; 386-736-1500; athensdeland.com.

Sunday, Nov. 26

A Voctave Christmas These dynamic performers bring dazzling vocals and charm to holiday classics and new favorites. 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $42; 407-646-2182; drphillipscenter.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

A Christmas Carol Witness the classic, heartwarming story of Orlando Shakes' holiday tradition, in a magical and musical spectacle for the whole family. 7:30 pm; Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St.; $27.30-$37.80; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org.

Friday, Dec. 1

Beautiful Music Asian Duo Flute and harp. 5 pm; Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; 407-645-5311; morsemuseum.org.

A Christmas Carol the Musical The CFCArts Youth Troupe presents the cautionary tale of Ebenezer Scrooge. 7 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20; drphillipscenter.org.

Solomon Jaye: "With a Twist" Ring in the holidays with some extra soul as Orlando local singer, tap dancer, and guitarist Solomon Jaye brings a jazz twist to Christmas. 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Mary's Marvelous Christmas Experience the true magic of Christmas with the Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale. 4 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; free; drphillipscenter.org.

Sanford Jazz Ensemble: Let's Celebrate Christmas Vocalist Dianne Garvis will tell us how "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and Courtney Johnson will take us on a "Sleigh Ride." 3 pm; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $25; 407-321-8111; ritztheatersanford.com.

UCF's Knights "Season of Joy" The UCF Choirs, members of the UCF Symphony Orchestra, and music faculty are joined by vocal jazz quartet Resolve for an evening of music and merriment. 7 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10-$35; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Candlelight: Holiday Special Classical music by candlelight. 6:30 & 9 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $35-$55; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Candlelight Open Air: Holiday Special Classical music performed live by candlelight. 7 & 9 pm; Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park; $36-$58; 407-623-3342; meadgarden.org.

Christmas at the Movies: A Very Merry Sequel CFCArts' powerful 300-voice Community Choir and members of the Symphony Orchestra join forces for one of Central Florida's favorite annual holiday traditions. 7:30 pm; Northland Church, 520 Dog Track Road, Longwood; $10; 407-937-1800; cfcarts.com.

Friday, Dec. 8

The Nutcracker Orlando Ballet presents the holiday classic. 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

Sounds of the Season Concert choir preforms Christmas songs. 7 pm; St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road, Windermere; $10-$25; st.lukes.org.

Victoria Lynn Schultz Harpist. 5 pm; Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; 407-645-5311; morsemuseum.org.

Saturday, Dec. 9

The 11th Annual Violectric Holiday Show Rocks See our interview with Violectric on page 13. 7 pm; Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave.; free; 407-246-2827; violectric.net.

A Classic Christmas The Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra is joined by the Bach Festival Children's Choirs for this joyous celebration. 2 & 5 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $30; 407-646-2182; bachfestivalflorida.org.

The Nutcracker Family and Sensory-Friendly Show The holiday classics, adapted for neuro-atypical. 2 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

Stone Dance Academy: The Nutcracker On a snowy Christmas eve, a young girl named Clara is gifted a Nutcracker doll from her mysterious Uncle Drosselmyer. Follow her magical journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets where the lines of reality and dreams blur together. 7:30 pm; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $25-$32; 407-321-8111; ritztheatersanford.com.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Peace on Earth: Make the Yuletide Gay The Orlando Gay Chorus celebrates the cultural diversity within our community, and in this holiday concert they'll perform songs in English, Swahili, Korean, Zulu, Spanish, Hawaiian, Mandarin Chinese, and German. 4 pm; Harriett Coleman Center for the Arts, 901 Highland Ave.; $15-$30; 407-206-1900; orlandogaychorus.org.

The Ukulaliens Holiday Uke Jam Ukuleles. Played by aliens. What's not to love? 2 pm; Ten10 Brewing, 1010 Virginia Drive; 407-930-8993.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Sarah Brightman "A Christmas Symphony." 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49.50-$1225; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Friday, Dec. 15

Christmas With the Basilica Choir The Basilica Choir and Orchestra perform seasonal favorites, and don't forget the sing-along! 7:30 pm; National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave.; 407-239-6600; maryqueenoftheuniverse.org.

The Illusionists: "Magic of the Holidays" A mind-blowing spectacle featuring the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $30-$89.50; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Nutty Nutcracker A fun twist on a traditional holiday classic that incorporates various dance styles including ballet, contemporary, jazz, tap and hip-hop. All of the proceeds of this show go to BASE Camp Children's Cancer Foundation. 6:30 pm; Northland Church, 520 Dog Track Road, Longwood; $20; 407-330-7002; xtremedance.net.

Phantasmagoria: "A Most Haunted Victorian Christmas" Experience this rich centuries-old tradition of telling ghost stories on Christmas Eve. 7:30 pm; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $25-$35; 407-321-8111; ritztheatersanford.com.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr. The holiday classic soars off the screen and onto the stage in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. 7 pm; Trinity Preparatory School, 5700 Trinity Prep Lane, Winter Park; $10-$25; 407-671-4140; cfcarts.com.

Zach Bartholomew Trio, "A Charlie Brown Christmas: The Music of Vince Guaraldi" Presented by award-winning pianist Dr. Zachary Bartholomew and his trio, an interactive concert of everybody's favorite holiday jazz music featuring the compositions and arrangements of jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi. 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Central Florida Ballet's The Nutcracker From snowflakes to sword fights to the Christmas tree that reaches the sky, The Nutcracker promises to delight the whole family. 2 & 7 pm; Linda Chapin Auditorium, 9800 International Drive; $28-$90; 407-849-9948; centralfloridaballet.com.

Clara's Christmas Adventure Be transported to the Land of Sweets with Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, the Sugarplum Fairy and the rest, set to Tchaikovsky's original score. This production supports the Skyra Foundation, broadening performing arts education for youth. 7:30 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$44; drphillipscenter.org.

Home for the Holidays This outstanding orchestra, made up of 50 professional musicians from around the state and guest musicians of international renown, in addition to guest soloists, is led by acclaimed conductor Pasquale Valerio. 7 pm; Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont; $20-$30; 352-394-4800; clermontperformingarts.com.

Peace on Earth: Make the Yuletide Gay Orlando Gay Chorus celebrates the cultural diversity within our community, and in this holiday concert they'll perform songs in English, Swahili, Korean, Zulu, Spanish, Hawaiian, Mandarin Chinese, and German! 7:30 pm; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $28-$35; 407-321-8111; orlandogaychorus.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Christmas Swing With the Orlando Big Band Join the OBB along with their friends, Bing, Rosemary, Cab, Glenn, Artie and Benny, as they help ring in the season. 3 & 7 pm; Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand; $30-$35; 386-456-8568; athensdeland.com.

Thursday, Dec. 21

"A Solaria Solstice" An Orlando Sings concert featuring Orlando's finest vocalists in an intimate venue, performing compelling contemporary choral works that reflect on this time of darkness, renewal, and the light to come. 6:30 & 8:15 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $39.50; 407-595-2713; orlandosings.org.

Friday, Dec. 22

Phantasmagoria's "A Most Haunted Victorian Christmas" Follow these evocative storytellers, dancers, and performers as they celebrate the rich centuries-old tradition of telling ghost stories on Christmas Eve. 7:30 pm; Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand; $26-$31; 386-456-8568; athensdeland.com.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More." 2:30 & 7:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

HOLIDAY RUNS + WALKS



Thursday, Nov. 23



Seniors First 34th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Featuring over 4,000 runners, many in costume, supporting programs like Meals on Wheels. , 7 am; Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street; $35-$45; 407-615-8979; turkeytrotorlando.com.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run Run or walk the festive 3-mile route through SeaWorld to the sound of holiday bells and finish in a runner wonderland with holiday treats for all finishers. 7:15 am; SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive; $36-$46; 407-896-1160; trackshack. com.

Jingle Bell Run Be there with bells on to raise money for the Arthritis Foundation. 9 am; Downtown Baldwin Park, 4915 New Broad St.; events.arthritis.org.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Santa's Twilight 5K Run through the brightly decorated streets as the carolers sing. 6 pm; Clermont City Hall, 685 W. Montrose St., Clermont; $17.95-$45; 352-394-4081; sommersportsevents.com.

HOLIDAY MOVIES

Friday, Dec. 1

Family Movie Classics: The Polar Express When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. 7 pm; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $5; 407-321-8111; ritztheatersanford.com.

Freaky Fridays: Santa Claus Conquers the Martians When Martian leaders go to see their most ancient wise man, he tells them that the children of Mars need the joy of Christmas ... and Santa Claus! 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: The Muppet Christmas Carol The Muppets perform the classic Dickens holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine). 7 pm; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

Sunday, Dec. 3

The Polar Express Popcorn will be available for purchase. 7 pm; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Drive, Longwood; free; 407-862-1500.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Yogi's First Christmas With the help of a curmudgeonly hermit, a bratty young boy named Snively schemes to scare away guests and undermine the annual Christmas carnival at his aunt's resort in scenic Jellystone National Park (animated). 6:15 pm; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free; 407-571-8863; altamonte.org.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Saturday Matinee Classics: It's a Wonderful Life After George Bailey wishes he had never been born, an angel is sent to earth to make George's wish come true. Noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Cult Classics: Gremlins A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown. 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Unaccompanied Minors When a Christmas Eve blizzard shuts down the airport, five stranded kids take the opportunity to run wild and have some fun. 6:15 pm; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free; 407-571-8863; altamonte.org.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Peanut Butter Matinee: The Nightmare Before Christmass The film follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown's beloved pumpkin king, who has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the "real world." Noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Fred Claus Of the two Claus brothers, Fred (Vince Vaughn) is the troublemaker and polar opposite of his saintly sibling, Nicholas (Paul Giamatti). 6:15 pm; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free; 407-571-8863; altamonte.org.

HOLIDAY MARKETS

Saturday, Nov. 18

Collective Corner at Jingle Eve Over 70 vendors, beer gardens, live music, arts and crafts vendors, and restaurants/bars & the evening culminates with fireworks. 4:30 pm; Succulents Empire, 1700 N. Orange Ave.; free; 321-613-8104.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Holiday Makers Market Shop from 50-plus local makers and artists for hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind items. Art, pottery, jewelry, wood, textiles, soaps, glass and more. Food trucks will be on-site for lunch. 10 am; St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road, Windermere; free; 407-734-3055; floridamakersmarkets.com.

Orlando Pottery Festival Central Florida's largest winter celebration and market of ceramic art, 9 am; Florida Army National Guard Armory, 2809 S. Ferncreek Ave.; orlandopotteryfestival.org.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Faire of the Dog Winter Market More than 50 vendors will be set up both inside and outside with plants, vintage, art, jewelry, home goods, coffee, food and more. Noon; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; facebook.com/faireofthedog.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Grandma Party Art, unique gifts, jewelry, DJs, live music, plants, vintage, food, full bar, raffle & more! 10 am; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; 407-623-3393; instagram.com/grandma_party.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Milk Mart: Holiday Market Over 250 local vendors, artists, and businesses to shop from. Noon; The Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue; facebook.com/milkmartorlando.

Spookala Pop-Up Flea Market Horror and pop-culture shopping, with special appearance by Bam Margera. 11 am; Ocala Downtown Market, 403 SE Osceola Ave., Ocala; facebook.com/spookala.