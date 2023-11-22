Book review: ‘How to Live: A Memoir-in-Essays,’ by local author Kelle Groom

Groom’s ‘memoir in essays’ could almost be called a memoir in poems, so lyrical is her language

By on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 at 4:15 pm

Author Kelle Groom
Author Kelle Groom photo by Marion Ettinger
How to Live: A Memoir-in-Essays
By Kelle Groom
Tupelo Press

Water can be as soft as silk, as it is in the Florida springs; as enveloping as a hug, when in a warm bath — or as sharp as a knife, as anyone knows who's seen a waterjet cutter slice through metal or stone. Water is the natural environment of Florida author Kelle Groom, one she returns to again and again, and whose attributes her writing embodies — both the flowing and the keen.

click to enlarge Book review: ‘How to Live: A Memoir-in-Essays,’ by local author Kelle Groom

Groom's "memoir in essays" could almost be called a memoir in poems, so lyrical is her language — and so elliptically are events and situations described. It's unusual, but refreshing, to read a memoir that touches this lightly on "plot," unlike most memoirs on bookstore shelves. Those who read Groom's 2011 book, I Wore the Ocean in the Shape of a Girl, will feel less at sea with some of the references.

While the events are roughly sketched, the emotions are limned in crystalline detail. This book won't appeal to readers who like to delve into the author's mind and motivations; save it for the New Critics, those who focus on close reading and explication de texte. But whatever your literary-critical framework, Groom's evocation of grief and loss (sometimes cloudy, sometimes scalding), and how we learn to live with them, is universally lucid.

