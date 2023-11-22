Book review: ‘Gator Country: Deception, Danger, and Alligators in the Everglades,’ by Rebecca Renner

Renner is a natural storyteller, and she does superlative service to wild Florida

By on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 at 4:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Book review: ‘Gator Country: Deception, Danger, and Alligators in the Everglades,’ by Rebecca Renner
Gator Country: Deception, Danger,
and Alligators in the Everglades
By Rebecca Renner
Flatiron Books

It takes a cool eye to look at all sides of a situation when you have skin in the game. Nature writer (and erstwhile Orlando Weekly contributor) Rebecca Renner grew up in, and passionately loves, Florida's wildly varied ecology — its "temperate forests, savannas, grasslands, marshes and swamps, pineland scrub and hardwood hammocks, estuaries, rivers, beaches, and springs."

But to write about both the poachers and the cops who stop them with equal grace and justice isn't easy. Renner chronicles both wildlife poachers (a time-honored subsistence tactic) and agents of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission who work to stop them, zeroing in on an undercover agent running a sting operation: Operation Alligator Thief.

Certainly Gator Country owes a debt to Susan Orleans' milestone The Orchid Thief, swapping flowers for reptiles, but it also harkens to crime nonfiction, like Baynard Woods and Brandon Soderberg's I Got a Monster — scrupulously reported but narratively tense, dispassionately depicting the actions of "the good guys" and "the bad guys" without taking sides.

Renner is a natural storyteller, and she does service to wild Florida, igniting an answering passion in the reader.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Holiday Guide articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Get merry, Orlando: Holiday events, markets, movies, concerts, turkey trots and more

By Jessica Bryce Young and Kristin Howard

Creative City Project presents Dazzling Nights starting Nov. 17

A new history of punk in South Florida makes a perfect gift for those on the 'naughty' list

By Brian Costello

"Punk Under the Sun: '80s Punk and New Wave in South Florida"

Rockin' around the Christmas tree with Orlando band Violectric

By Grayson Keglovic

Vioelectric bandleader Michelle Jones

'Get on the Good Foot' benefit show to raise money for local legend Eugene Snowden

By Bao Le-Huu

Eugene Snowden fronting Drums of Umoja

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us