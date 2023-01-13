Winter Park's 21st annual Unity Heritage Festival returns for Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration this weekend

Kiddie games, vendors, career training, live music and much more

By on Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 4:44 pm

click to enlarge Winter Park's 21st annual Unity Heritage Festival returns for Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration this weekend
City of Winter Park

The city of Winter Park will call on its community to celebrate unity and benefit local economically disadvantaged youth with its 21st Unity Heritage Festival this weekend.

The annual community festival seeks to promote appreciation of family heritage while raising funds for local youth through the Educational Fulfillment Fund. This year's two-day event begins Sunday, Jan. 15, and continues Monday with a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

The festival will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Shady Park at Hannibal Square, located at the intersection of Pennsylvania and New England avenues.

Event highlights include children's games, career booths, food and retail vendors, as well as job training and financial literacy coaching. There will also be a lineup of gospel artists, along with mime and praise dance performances. Activities continue Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the presentation of the Heritage Award, Zoo Mom Science, and blues and jazz performances from artists like Brenda White and Jabari Clay.

Guests are also encouraged to head over to Hannibal Square Heritage Center across the street, for its current exhibit honoring the past, present and future contributions of Winter Park's historic African American community.


