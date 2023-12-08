UF professor opines Florida's new anti-DEI law is behind the push to drop sociology from schools

Senate Bill 266 forbids institutions of higher education from spending state funds on diversity and equity programs, while the study of society inevitably touches on those topics

By on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 at 12:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge UF professor opines Florida's new anti-DEI law is behind the push to drop sociology from schools
Photo via Adobe
Another controversial move in Florida's education system is a proposal to drop sociology, the study of social life and the causes and consequences of human behavior, as part of their general education requirement for public college students.

When it comes to trying to understand why sociology is suddenly on the chopping block, University of Florida Professor of Sociology, Criminology and Law William Marsiglio says one guess could be the state's current political climate — and the fact that the course covers sociological theories, core concepts and issues related to societal structures, sexuality, gender and race.

"One would assume that there are political reasons associated with trying to preserve a kind of conservative agenda to minimize opportunities for people to talk about or for students to learn about race or gender or sexuality, history and social class," says Marsiglio.

Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. proposed replacing the sociology course with "Introductory Survey to 1877," which is an American history class, for students to meet the state's civic competency requirements.

The change is still subject to a final vote in January, which some expect is an effort to bring curriculum in line with SB 266 — a new law that prohibits colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Academics see the decision as potentially harmful to sociology departments, student enrollment and the quality of education in the state.

Marsiglio says the proposal even impacts the learning objectives of students preparing for medical school.

"They would be discouraged from taking a course that would better prepare them for a career in health professions, medicine in particular," says Marsiglio. "So, I think that is a shortsighted view on the part of those who are trying to make this decision."

Critics, including the American Sociological Association, are submitting public comments opposing the removal before the final decision in January.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Trimmel Gomes, Florida News Connection

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Universal's Epic Universe hotels are promised to be out of this world — and will open in early 2025

By Grayson Keglovic

Details about the hotels that will be part of Epic Universe were revealed this week

Rollins College contractor illegally threatened, surveilled workers ahead of union election, labor union alleges

By McKenna Schueler

Students and faculty at Rollins College march in support of dining workers' rights to organize for a union.

Florida bill targeting drivers who cruise in the left lane moves through House

By News Service of Florida

Florida bill targeting drivers who cruise in the left lane moves through House

Florida’s university system 'stands in mortal danger,' says new report from professors union

By News Service of Florida

Florida’s university system 'stands in mortal danger,' says new report from professors union

Also in News

Longwood Christmas decorations purloined by Grinchly black bear in the dead of night

By Grayson Keglovic

A Longwood black bear went shopping for decorations late Wednesday night

Wildly rare white leucistic alligator born at Gatorland is one of only eight alive today

By Chloe Greenberg

Gatorland president and CEO Mark McHugh welcomed a rare leucistic alligator baby to the wildlife park this week.

Rollins College contractor illegally threatened, surveilled workers ahead of union election, labor union alleges

By McKenna Schueler

Students and faculty at Rollins College march in support of dining workers' rights to organize for a union.

Universal's Epic Universe hotels are promised to be out of this world — and will open in early 2025

By Grayson Keglovic

Details about the hotels that will be part of Epic Universe were revealed this week
More

Digital Issue

December 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us