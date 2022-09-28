Tornado watches issued in Central Florida counties ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival

click to enlarge Map courtesy National Hurricane Center

Hurricane watches were issued in Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Osceola counties early Wednesday morning head of Hurricane Ian's arrival in the region later today.The National Weather Service issued watches in these four counties early Wednesday morning, and they are in effect until 5 p.m.The watches included the cities of Altamonte Springs, Apopka, Bithlo, Casselberry, Celebration, Conway, Deer Park, Eau Gallie, Horizon West, Kennedy Space Center, Lagrange, Melbourne, Mullet Lake Park, Oviedo, Palm Bay, Playalinda Beach, Sanford, Titusville, Wekiva Springs and Winter Springs.