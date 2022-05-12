VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

This year's Best of Orlando® Readers Poll is bigger and better than ever

By on Thu, May 12, 2022 at 3:31 pm

Last year, Orlando Weekly readers voted Henry Moso of Kabooki Sushi the Best Chef in the city.
Whoever said good things come in small packages was making excuses. This year's Best of Orlando® Readers Poll is bigger and better than ever!

We have massively expanded the contest, going from six sections with 178 different categories, to 10 sections with more than 350. We want to know your opinions on the best Orlando has to offer on a wider range of stores, venues, artists and restaurants than ever before. Give us the names of your favorite dog groomers and bartenders. Tell us about your favorite boutiques and ice creams. We're all ears!

As our publisher, Graham Jarrett, says: "If your category was never included before, you should definitely look hard in this year’s contest. There’s a good chance it was added, and you could be the first to win it!" 

"We’ve revamped the entire readers poll by doubling the number of categories to include so much new stuff. From the best places to buy and sell cars, to five new categories for schools, several categories for different types of doctors and lawyers, and even adding bests for individual neighborhoods, such as Best Bar in Mills 50 or Best Restaurant on Sand Lake Road."

And listen, voters, if all these new categories sound daunting, good news: You can save your ballot and go back to finish anytime. (We get it, sometimes you have to do a thing for your boss instead of schooling us on who stocks the best craft beer in Orlando.) But keep in mind, you can just put a pin in it and come back whenever you're free.

Speaking of timing, though, you'll want to pay attention to some important dates:You can write in any nominee you want to until midnight May 31, at which point Round 1 is over! No more write-ins! On June 22, Round 2 starts (in the very same place) where you can vote on the nominees.

It's pretty exciting stuff, and we know it's going to shake things up. We are looking forward to the most thrilling results reveal ever on Wednesday, Aug. 31, when our 2022 Best of Orlando Issue hits the street and your screens.
