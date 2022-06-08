VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Swimmers, boaters advised to avoid several Central Florida lakes experiencing toxic algae bloom

By on Wed, Jun 8, 2022 at 12:03 pm

click to enlarge ADOBE
Adobe

The Florida Department of Health for Seminole County has just extended an algae bloom alert for three Central Florida lakes.


Swimmers are warned from taking a dip in Sanford's Lake Dot and Lake Kathryn and Lake Griffin in Casselberry because of an ongoing blue-green algae bloom. The warning will remain in effect until July 2.

Blue-green algae produce toxins that can cause health issues not only with humans but with whole ecosystems. Swimmers and boaters are encouraged to avoid the lakes.

Related
Florida has more polluted freshwater than anywhere else in the US

Florida has more polluted freshwater than anywhere else in the U.S.


A bloom is present if the water has become discolored and has a foul smell. If someone comes into a contact with the algae they need to rinse themselves with soap and water. Pets and other livestock should  not drink from the lakes if algae blooms are present.  Fish are still able to be eaten if caught from a freshwater lake, it is highly recommended to rinse the fish and cook it well.

To learn more about water quality and the ongoing alert visit ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov.  If you see an algae bloom contact the Florida Department of Environmental Protection at 855-305-3903.

Related
A video of a St. Petersberg canal shows massive amounts of dead fish from a recent red tide bloom.

Video shows mass fish die-off from red tide in St. Petersburg

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K
The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K

The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K
Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live
Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

News Slideshows

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K
The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K

The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K
Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live
Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

News Slideshows

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K
The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K

The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K
Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live
Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Trending

Florida is firing back against a lawsuit attempting to block DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE Act’

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida is firing back against a lawsuit attempting to block DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE Act’

March For Our Lives rallies planned in Orlando and across the country this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

March Our Lives rally in Orlando, 2018

Trans advocacy groups prepare for legal fight as Florida moves to deny Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming healthcare

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Not all Florida leaders are fuckwits: Mayor Buddy Dyer sported a "Protect Trans Kids" T-shirt in 2022.

Rent affordability study warns against declaring state of emergency over Orange County housing

By Patricia Tolley

Orange County Commissioners commissioned a study on rent affordability. The study by GAI Consultants admitted there was a "crisis," but warned against declaring an official emergency.

Also in News

‘Uvalde Cops: Our Latest Theory of What Happened That Proves It Was Absolutely Not Our Fault’

By Clay Jones

‘Uvalde Cops: Our Latest Theory of What Happened That Proves It Was Absolutely Not Our Fault’

The Second Amendment is legal gibberish, and you can interpret it to mean almost anything you want

By Jeffrey C. Billman

James Madison lived in a world of muskets, not assault rifles that rip children’s bodies to shreds.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill to standardize active shooter drills in schools

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill to standardize active shooter drills in schools

Florida Democrats push for special legislative session to consider measures against gun violence

By News Service of Florida

Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Ocoee, was one of the lawmakers who wrote to Secretary of State Cord Byrd requesting a special session.
More

Digital Issue

June 8, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us