Swimmers, boaters advised to avoid several Central Florida lakes experiencing toxic algae bloom

The Florida Department of Health for Seminole County has just extended an algae bloom alert for three Central Florida lakes.
Swimmers are warned from taking a dip in Sanford's Lake Dot and Lake Kathryn and Lake Griffin in Casselberry because of an ongoing blue-green algae bloom. The warning will remain in effect until July 2.
Blue-green algae produce toxins that can cause health issues not only with humans but with whole ecosystems. Swimmers and boaters are encouraged to avoid the lakes.
A bloom is present if the water has become discolored and has a foul smell. If someone comes into a contact with the algae they need to rinse themselves with soap and water. Pets and other livestock should not drink from the lakes if algae blooms are present. Fish are still able to be eaten if caught from a freshwater lake, it is highly recommended to rinse the fish and cook it well.
To learn more about water quality and the ongoing alert visit ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov
. If you see an algae bloom contact the Florida Department of Environmental Protection at 855-305-3903.