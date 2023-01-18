‘Spot the Mistakes!’

No. 1: That any of these people are in any kind of power

By on Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 1:00 am

Tags:

Scroll to read more Comics articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando International Airport named worst airport in U.S. for delays

By Chloe Greenberg

A view of MCO including the air traffic control tower and the monorail.

UF will spend $300,000 on new swimming pool for incoming university president Ben Sasse

By Emma Behrmann and Fresh Take Florida

The John H. and Mary Lou Dasburg President’s House stands with an open gate on Village Drive in Gainesville, Florida, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

Sofas and Suds couch race for local businesses returns to downtown Sanford this weekend

By Chloe Greenberg

Sofas and Suds couch race for local businesses returns to downtown Sanford this weekend

Florida Board of Ed considers approval of proposed school librarian media training

By The News Service of Florida

Florida Board of Ed considers approval of proposed school librarian media training

Also in News

It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from

By McKenna Schueler

There's no law in Orange County that prohibits landlords from discriminating against Section 8 housing voucher recipients, but that could change soon.

Start the year right by volunteering or donating to Orlando groups doing essential community work

By Ida V. Eskamani, Bao Le-Huu, Matthew Moyer, Steve Schneider, Sarah Kinbar and McKenna Schueler

Start the year right by volunteering or donating to Orlando groups doing essential community work

Orlando rallies with cities around the country to march and mark the 50th anniversary of 'Roe v. Wade' this weekend

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando joins other cities in holding a march to commemorate 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando International Airport named worst airport in U.S. for delays

By Chloe Greenberg

A view of MCO including the air traffic control tower and the monorail.
More

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us