Sommore, Bill Bellamy and more headline Orlando comedy festival next year

Lavell Crawford, Tony Roberts and Special K round out the bill

By on Fri, Nov 10, 2023 at 5:00 pm

click to enlarge Orlando Comedy Festival brings five big names to town next year - Sommore photo courtesy Ticketmaster
Sommore photo courtesy Ticketmaster
Orlando Comedy Festival brings five big names to town next year

Orlando Comedy Festival (not to be confused with this Orlando Comedy Festival) is set to take place next year, showcasing some all-star performers sure to tickle your funny bone.

The festival takes place March 29, 2024, at Addition Financial Arena. The event’s lineup includes five formidable comedians — Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bill Bellamy, Tony Roberts and Special K. 

The festival’s sole female act, Sommore, is a seasoned comedian who has starred in films like Soul Plane and Friday After Next, while Lavell Crawford is known for his humorous stand-up and for roles in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and The Ridiculous 6. Each of the five on their own are critically acclaimed comedians with an array of experience outside stand-up, spanning on-screen acting to reality show appearances.

Tickets for the event will be on sale Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Location Details

Addition Financial Arena

12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

407-823-6006

14 events 76 articles

