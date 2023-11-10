Sommore, Bill Bellamy and more headline Orlando comedy festival next year

click to enlarge Sommore photo courtesy Ticketmaster Orlando Comedy Festival brings five big names to town next year

Orlando Comedy Festival (not to be confused with this Orlando Comedy Festival) is set to take place next year, showcasing some all-star performers sure to tickle your funny bone.

The festival takes place March 29, 2024, at Addition Financial Arena. The event’s lineup includes five formidable comedians — Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bill Bellamy, Tony Roberts and Special K.

The festival’s sole female act, Sommore, is a seasoned comedian who has starred in films like Soul Plane and Friday After Next, while Lavell Crawford is known for his humorous stand-up and for roles in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and The Ridiculous 6. Each of the five on their own are critically acclaimed comedians with an array of experience outside stand-up, spanning on-screen acting to reality show appearances.



Tickets for the event will be on sale Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.