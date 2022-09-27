Save our SUVS: Orlando parking garages open up for free as storm approaches

click to enlarge Adobe

Central Boulevard Garage, 53 West Central Boulevard

Jefferson Street Garage, 62 West Jefferson Street

Library Garage, 112 East Central Boulevard

Orange County Administration Garage, 300 Liberty Avenue

The city of Orlando is waiving parking fees at several garages in attempt to save residents the worry of flooding or tree damage in the coming storm. The fee-free parking hours at city-run garages begin at 2 p.m. on September 28.The four garages where residents can park for free are below:

Officials note that the free parking is only for passenger vehicles and that no oversized vehicles, campers, boats, trailers, watercraft or otherwise will be allowed. They ask that all cars are removed by 8 p.m. on Friday, weather and road conditions permitting.