Out of state abortions in Florida up nearly 25% from last year as six-week abortion ban looms

This continues a trend that first became apparent shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court last June overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, and neighboring southern states banned or completely banned abortion.

By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 2:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Out of state abortions in Florida up nearly 25% from last year as six-week abortion ban looms
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
A greater number of pregnant people are traveling to Florida for abortion care compared to this time last year, even as a law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy looms over the state.

According to data from the state Agency for Health Care Administration, out-of-state abortions in Florida have risen nearly 25 percent from the same time last year, from 4,201 as of Oct. 4, 2022, to 5,216 as of Oct. 1, 2023.

This continues a trend that first became apparent shortly after the United States Supreme Court last June overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, ending a guaranteed right to abortion.

Since then, the legal landscape for abortion access has shifted dramatically, even though some Republican-controlled states, like Texas, began banning most abortions even before that fateful decision on June 24, 2022.

Florida currently bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, while its surrounding states — Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi — all have stricter limits.

Abortion is completely banned under most circumstances in Alabama and Mississippi, while South Carolina and Georgia have six-week limits in place, according to a New York Times tracker last updated Sept. 29.

Florida has long served as a haven in the U.S. South for abortion access. Prior to last July, when Florida’s 15-week limit went into effect, abortion was legal in Florida up until the point of fetal viability (about 24 weeks).

Related
Florida doctors speak out against abortion restrictions, days before state Supreme Court hears case on 15-week ban

Florida doctors speak out against abortion restrictions, days before state Supreme Court hears case on 15-week ban: The doctors also support a campaign to get stronger abortion rights onto the 2024 ballot so Florida voters can decide

Other Southern states have had it worse, historically. Although some Florida abortion clinics have been hit with fines and targeted by anti-abortion activists, there are still dozens of licensed clinics providing care today, while states like Mississippi and Texas have zero left in operation.

At least 66 clinics in states with total or near-total abortion bans shuttered within 100 days of the Supreme Court ruling last year, while anti-abortion “pregnancy resource centers” — sometimes masquerading as actual abortion clinics — seize the moment to expand.

Abortion access in Florida, however, stands to be further undercut by a six-week ban signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April. Although approved by DeSantis, who’s currently campaigning for president, that limit has not yet gone into effect.

Whether it goes into effect depends on whether the Florida Supreme Court rules that the current 15-week ban is constitutional. A lawsuit by abortion rights advocates says it’s not. The conservative-packed high court began hearing arguments in the case last month. If justices rules that the ban is constitutional, the six-week ban will go into effect 30 days later.

Strict abortion bans remain unpopular among the general public in Florida, even among Republicans, despite the anti-abortion movement’s political influence. Activists have organized in Orlando and other parts of the state to protect the clinics that are left, and their patients, from anti-choice protesters.

Whether opposition to abortion bans holds up in Florida, where Republicans continue to expand their voter registration edge, could be seen at the polls next year.

A campaign to let Florida voters decide in 2024 whether Florida should expand abortion access up to fetal viability (again) was launched in May.

It’s gaining significant ground, despite lacking confidence from Florida’s Republican State Attorney General, who wants the state Supreme Court to trash it before it can make it onto the ballot.

The campaign, Floridians Protecting Freedom, has collected over 400,000 valid signatures from Floridians in support of the initiative (out of the 891,523 needed by Feb. 1), and has raised over $10 million in political contributions as of Oct. 10. They’ve collected $1.1 million since Sept. 30 alone, with 80% of donations coming from in-state.

“These incredible accomplishments are a testament to the tireless efforts of our fundraising team and a growing network of volunteers — from students to seniors — who have never wavered in their commitment to our campaign to put these deeply personal decisions back into the hands of patients and their health care providers, where they belong,” campaign director Lauren Brenzel said in a statement.

“We’re so proud and grateful for their work as well as the efforts of our partners, allies and staff and we’re more confident than ever that we will get onto the ballot and that voters will affirm politicians have no place interfering in the decisions people make about their own bodies and futures.”

Related
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody seeks to block abortion rights amendment

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody seeks to block abortion rights amendment: Ashley Moody claims the abortion rights groups’ use of the term ‘viability’ is misleading, even though it’s defined in state statutes.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, with a focus on state and local government, workers' rights, and housing issues. Previously worked for WMNF Radio in Tampa. You can find her bylines in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, In These Times, Strikewave, and Facing South among other media outlets.
Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody seeks to block abortion rights amendment

By McKenna Schueler

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody seeks to block abortion rights amendment

Orlando auto workers begin third week of strike for a fair contract, and they’re not alone

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando auto workers begin third week of strike for a fair contract, and they’re not alone

Brightline doubles daily trips to and from Orlando

By Grayson Keglovic

Brightline doubles daily trips to and from Orlando

Lawsuit says DeSantis administration violated rights in Medicaid terminations

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Lawsuit says DeSantis administration violated rights in Medicaid terminations

Also in News

Brightline doubles daily trips to and from Orlando

By Grayson Keglovic

Brightline doubles daily trips to and from Orlando

Orlando auto workers begin third week of strike for a fair contract, and they’re not alone

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando auto workers begin third week of strike for a fair contract, and they’re not alone

Orlando LGBTQ+ groups join National March to Protect Trans Youth

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando LGBTQ+ groups join National March to Protect Trans Youth

Villages woman arrested after beating up man who called her an ‘Italian bitch’

By Chloe Greenberg

Villages woman arrested after beating up man who called her an ‘Italian bitch’
More

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us