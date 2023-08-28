Activists raise nearly $200,000 to save an Orlando abortion clinic fined by the state

The group raised $197,000 in less than two weeks from over 5,000 donors across the globe

By on Mon, Aug 28, 2023 at 10:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Marchers on Orlando's Church Street during the January 2023 rally marking the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade. - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Marchers on Orlando's Church Street during the January 2023 rally marking the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
A grass-roots group of abortion rights activists have met and surpassed their fundraising goal to help save a local abortion clinic fined by state health regulators over a restrictive state abortion law.

Early Sunday evening, Stand With Abortion Now’s crowdfunding campaign fund, benefiting the Center of Orlando for Women, rose from $191,000 to over $196,000 within the period of an hour, surpassing their goal of $193,000.

“This community and beyond has rallied behind our little organization and the clinic we serve, and we actually raised enough money to pay off the fines that DeSantis's AHCA thought would shut us down,” the group wrote on an Instagram post celebrating the milestone. “This was a TREMENDOUS FEAT and every single person who donated, all 5.5k of you, share in this success. EVERYONE stepped up to say #NOMORECLOSEDCLINICS.”

As Orlando Weekly previously reported, the Center of Orlando for Women — one of just two abortion clinics in the city — was fined $193,000 for 193 alleged violations of a state law that requires a 24-hour waiting period before an initial consultation with an abortion provider and the abortion procedure. The controversial law was initially passed in 2015 but blocked by the courts until 2022.

State health regulators with the Agency for Health Care Administration earlier this month hit the clinic with a $193,000 fine over alleged violations that occurred between April 25 and May 9 of last year. The clinic’s attorney has cried foul over the fine, arguing that clinic staff were unable to get information about when the law would go into effect, and ended up implementing the new policy themselves without receiving guidance from the state.

The clinic’s attorney, Julie Gallagher argued for a smaller fine, sharing that a $193,000 fine would likely bankrupt the private clinic, which sees high traffic from patients in Florida and those traveling for abortion care from neighboring states with more restrictive abortion policies.

“We were very diligent in trying to find out the effective date of the change,” Gallagher previously told Orlando Weekly. “This is a really unfair situation.”

Other abortion clinics in Florida have also been fined over the law, but none have been hit with a fine so high.

Concerned about the implications such a fine could have on the clinic’s ability to remain open as well as abortion access in the Orlando area, Stand With Abortion Now stepped up to crowdfund the money the clinic would need, raising $197,000 in less than two weeks from 5,500 contributions.

Stand With Abortion Now, or SWAN, is a group of volunteer clinic escorts based in Orlando that formed in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, overturning the federal constitutional right to abortion. Volunteers with the group stand guard outside of the Center of Orlando for Women, formerly known as the Orlando Women’s Center, to protect patients from the harassment of anti-abortion protestors, who visit the clinic daily, emboldened by the support of a doctor next door.

Related
A clinic escort (left) blocks anti-abortion activist Anne Marchetti from filming a patient walking toward an Orlando abortion clinic. April 15, 2023.

An Orlando doctor gives anti-choice activists a way to more easily and thoroughly harass abortion clinic clients: Letting the pro-life camp in the private driveway and parking lot he shares with the women's center gives them unfettered access to vulnerable patients

According to SWAN, the average donation to the crowdfunding campaign was $35. Some donors left comments as they contributed, ranging from messages that were resolute (“Abortion is healthcare”) to the silly (“Tell RON [DeSantis] to KISS MY GRITS”) and somber.

“I’m from Australia and I am continuously in a state of shock at the disregard and hateful actions targeting women’s rights in the US,” one donor wrote. “I recognise more than ever the privilege I hold as a woman in my country when I see disgusting reducing measures like this that directly harm women. I hope and I pray for change that allows women the right to choose without it ever being a question of possibility or access.”

Another donor wrote, “This is for my daughter. She deserves the right to make her own decisions about her life and her body. No old, decaying, out of touch/never knew anyway man will make her decisions for her.”

Abortion in Florida is currently legal up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. A six-week limit was signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this spring, but that limit is contingent upon the outcome of a lawsuit over the 15-week limit. That case is set to go before the Florida Supreme Court next month.

At the same time, a multimillion-dollar campaign has also been launched to get abortion rights on the statewide ballot next year, to raise the limit to fetal viability, or about 24 weeks of pregnancy.

On Sunday night, members of SWAN celebrated reaching their goal for the abortion clinic fundraiser outside of Orlando Weekly’s unofficial Best of Orlando party at Will’s Pub, in Orlando’s Mills 50 district.

Democratic State Rep. Anna Eskamani, a strong abortion rights advocate who also stopped by to pick up her Best of Orlando awards, congratulated SWAN on their achievement. “Orlando will continue to fight back and protect abortion access for all!” Eskamani wrote in a social media post.



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, covering general news, local government, labor, housing, and other social and economic justice issues. Previously worked as a news anchor for WMNF in Tampa and a freelance journalist with works published in In These Times, Strikewave, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, and Facing South...
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Landlords can't legally discriminate against people with housing vouchers in Orange County, but they do it anyway

By McKenna Schueler

Landlords are prohibited from rejecting tenants in Orange County because they use a government housing voucher to pay rent, but online rental listings show they do it anyway.

Disney district firefighters who supported DeSantis' takeover now criticize move to eliminate perks

By Jim Turner, NSF

Disney district firefighters who supported DeSantis' takeover now criticize move to eliminate perks

Disney files countersuit against Gov. DeSantis, days after he said he’s ‘moved on’ from feud

By News Service of Florida

Disney files countersuit against Gov. DeSantis, days after he said he’s ‘moved on’ from feud

Wild monkey pops up at Central Florida fast food drive-through window

By Matthew Moyer

Monkey spotted near Orange City fast food restaurant this week

Also in News

Gov. DeSantis advises Floridians to stay 'vigilant' ahead of expected Hurricane Idalia

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis advises Floridians to stay 'vigilant' ahead of expected Hurricane Idalia

Florida's second hurricane-prep tax 'holiday' starts Saturday

By Jim Turner and Tom Urban, News Service of Florida

Florida's second hurricane-prep tax 'holiday' starts Saturday

Wild monkey pops up at Central Florida fast food drive-through window

By Matthew Moyer

Monkey spotted near Orange City fast food restaurant this week

Florida approves harsh penalties for college employees who violate new bathroom law

By News Service of Florida

Florida approves harsh penalties for college employees who violate new bathroom law
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us