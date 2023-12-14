Orlando Surf Park, a 13-acre wave pool attraction, could be in the works

In addition to surfing, Orlando Surf Park will offer sand volleyball courts, a pavilion, tiki bars and a surf shop

By on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 at 4:52 pm

click to enlarge Orlando Surf Park, a 13-acre wave pool attraction, could be in the works
Photo courtesy Ocean Sports Development, Inc.
A Coral Springs-based developer will announce plans for a new surf park to be built in Orlando.

Ocean Sports Development, Inc. wants to build Orlando Surf Park, an "innovative sports venue" destination featuring both recreational and training-focused amenities.

The destination would include a 13-acre pool surrounded by an artificial beach and other features. The pool is set to be 14 feet deep and hold up to 35 million gallons of water.

The park's main attraction will be the state-of-the-art patented wave pool designed to accommodate even professional surfers, the company says. In addition to surfing, Orlando Surf Park will offer sand volleyball courts, a pavilion, tiki bars and a surf shop.

The planned site, located northwest of Disney in Winter Garden, is a former construction landfill.

Developers are set to hold a conference Monday, Dec. 18, to share more information. 

click to enlarge Orlando Surf Park, a 13-acre wave pool attraction, could be in the works (3)
Photo courtesy Ocean Sports Development, Inc.
About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

© 2023 Orlando Weekly
