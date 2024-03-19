Orlando named top city for sports events in the U.S.

click to enlarge Photo via Inter and Co. Stadium/Facebook

Orlando's long list of superlatives — in all things theme parks, tourism and traffic — just got even longer.named Orlando the No. 1 best city in the nation for attracting and hosting sporting events in its 2024 Best Sports Business Cities rankings.The rankings were compiled by analyzing an extensive database including everything from youth sports to professional leagues, SBJ says. The data spanned 1,500 sports events that took place from 2017 to 2023 across the nation.

The top five cities Orlando beat out for the high honor are Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Indianapolis. The full list and the methodology behind the rankings can be found in the March 18, 2024 edition of SBJ.

“Orlando's elevation to the top spot in this year’s rankings is a testament to the vibrant collaboration between world-class venues, dedicated sports commissions, and the enthusiastic community that makes Orlando a standout destination for sports business,” said Abe Madkour, publisher and executive editor.Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, the Greater Orlando Sports Commission and Walt Disney World Resort shared the announcement at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Monday.

"We recognize that sports have the power to bring residents together, provide memorable experiences, showcase our city's hospitality and vibrancy and drive economic growth by helping welcome more visitors to our region,” Dyer said. “This recognition from the Sports Business Journal highlights the important role that sports plays in our community and is something that all of Orlando can be proud of."



He's been boasting of the city's claim to sports fame for years now. Apparently, he was right all along.

