Orlando named top city for sports events in the U.S.

Mayor Buddy Dyer's been right all along

By on Tue, Mar 19, 2024 at 1:23 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando named top city for sports events in the U.S.
Photo via Inter and Co. Stadium/Facebook
Orlando's long list of superlatives — in all things theme parks, tourism and traffic — just got even longer.

Sports Business Journal named Orlando the No. 1 best city in the nation for attracting and hosting sporting events in its 2024 Best Sports Business Cities rankings.

The rankings were compiled by analyzing an extensive database including everything from youth sports to professional leagues, SBJ says. The data spanned 1,500 sports events that took place from 2017 to 2023 across the nation.

The top five cities Orlando beat out for the high honor are Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Indianapolis. The full list and the methodology behind the rankings can be found in the March 18, 2024 edition of SBJ.

“Orlando's elevation to the top spot in this year’s rankings is a testament to the vibrant collaboration between world-class venues, dedicated sports commissions, and the enthusiastic community that makes Orlando a standout destination for sports business,” said Abe Madkour, publisher and executive editor.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, the Greater Orlando Sports Commission and Walt Disney World Resort shared the announcement at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Monday.

"We recognize that sports have the power to bring residents together, provide memorable experiences, showcase our city's hospitality and vibrancy and drive economic growth by helping welcome more visitors to our region,” Dyer said. “This recognition from the Sports Business Journal highlights the important role that sports plays in our community and is something that all of Orlando can be proud of."

He's been boasting of the city's claim to sports fame for years now. Apparently, he was right all along.



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Walgreens to close Orlando distribution center, lay off hundreds

By McKenna Schueler

Walgreens to close Orlando distribution center, lay off hundreds

Concern about artificial intelligence in political ads grows ahead of election year in Florida

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

Concern about artificial intelligence in political ads grows ahead of election year in Florida

Florida metro areas are fastest growing in the nation, U.S. Census Bureau says

By News Service of Florida

Florida metro areas are fastest growing in the nation, U.S. Census Bureau says

Republicans can still vote for DeSantis in Florida's primary election, even though he suspended his campaign

By Michael Moline and Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

Republicans can still vote for DeSantis in Florida's primary election, even though he suspended his campaign

Republicans can still vote for DeSantis in Florida's primary election, even though he suspended his campaign

By Michael Moline and Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

Republicans can still vote for DeSantis in Florida's primary election, even though he suspended his campaign

Concern about artificial intelligence in political ads grows ahead of election year in Florida

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

Concern about artificial intelligence in political ads grows ahead of election year in Florida

DeSantis signs bill targeting 'community' IDs for migrants in Florida

By Jim Turner and Ryan Dailey, News Service of Florida

DeSantis signs bill targeting 'community' IDs for migrants in Florida

Florida lawmaker, advocacy groups question DeSantis' response to unrest in Haiti

By News Service of Florida

Florida lawmaker, advocacy groups question DeSantis' response to unrest in Haiti
More

March 13, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us