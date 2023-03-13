Photo courtesy District Dive/Facebook
The District Dive attacker has been apprehended
Orlando police have apprehended the person who shattered windows of an Orlando LGBTQ+ bar back in January.
Detectives revealed the identity of the assailant as Martin Narvaez, who is a longtime employee of the Southern Nights compound, which includes District Dive, Southern Nights and Southern Craft.
Narvaez shattered eight windows of District Dive in the late night/early morning hours of Jan. 18 after the businesses had closed for the evening. Police reports did not specify the weapon Narvaez used.
Narvaez confessed the crime to police and has been charged with felony criminal mischief and throwing a deadly missile.
Local leaders, community advocates and even Mayor Dyer
originally feared that the shattered windows had the hallmarks of a hate crime
, a not-unreasonable notion given anti-LGBTQ rhetoric
coming from our state's government.
