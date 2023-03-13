Person who shattered windows at Orlando LGBTQ+ bar charged by police

The assailant is a longtime employee of the Southern Nights bar complex.

By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 12:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
The District Dive attacker has been apprehended - Photo courtesy District Dive/Facebook
Photo courtesy District Dive/Facebook
The District Dive attacker has been apprehended

Orlando police have apprehended the person who shattered windows of an Orlando LGBTQ+ bar back in January.

Detectives revealed the identity of the assailant as Martin Narvaez, who is a longtime employee of the Southern Nights compound, which includes District Dive, Southern Nights and Southern Craft.

Narvaez shattered eight windows of District Dive in the late night/early morning hours of Jan. 18 after the businesses had closed for the evening. Police reports did not specify the weapon Narvaez used.

Narvaez confessed the crime to police and has been charged with felony criminal mischief and throwing a deadly missile.

Local leaders, community advocates and even Mayor Dyer originally feared that the shattered windows had the hallmarks of a hate crime, a not-unreasonable notion given anti-LGBTQ rhetoric coming from our state's government.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

After paying InfoWars blogger $37K, Florida Rep. Jason Brodeur files bill requiring bloggers to register with state

By Chloe Greenberg

After paying InfoWars blogger $37K, Florida Rep. Jason Brodeur files bill requiring bloggers to register with state

Video shows Florida alligator easily blasting through a metal fence

By Colin Wolf

Video shows Florida alligator easily blasting through a metal fence

Florida senators advance anti-union bill despite worker opposition

By McKenna Schueler

Florida state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, defends a bill described as "union-busting" during a Senate committee meeting on March 7, 2023.

DeSantis, in Iowa, says Republicans’ focus on woke will help win elections

By Robin Opsahl and Florida Phoenix

Ron DeSantis signs copies of his book "Dreams From Our Founding Fathers" at UCF

Also in News

Ron DeSantis’ friends gave him $10 million in February, for no particular reason

By News Service of Florida

A pictorial re-enactment of Jeff Yass making it rain on Ron while saying "yaaassss"

DeSantis, in Iowa, says Republicans’ focus on woke will help win elections

By Robin Opsahl and Florida Phoenix

Ron DeSantis signs copies of his book "Dreams From Our Founding Fathers" at UCF

Florida bill would allow doctors to approve medical marijuana using teleheatlth

By News Service of Florida

Florida bill would allow doctors to approve medical marijuana using teleheatlth

Florida’s 21-year-old age limit to buy a gun is upheld in federal court

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

The March For Our Lives rally against gun violence in Orlando following the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us