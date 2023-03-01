Florida legislators file proposal to expand controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

'They envision a future where LGBTQ families have no school choice to find dignity or respect.'

By on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 10:16 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida legislators file proposal to expand controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
Photo by Joey Roulette

A House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposal that would bar instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity through eighth grade, expanding a controversial 2022 law that prohibited such instruction in early grades.

The eight-page bill (HB 1223) also would prevent school employees from telling students their preferred pronouns if those pronouns “do not correspond to his or her sex” or asking students about their preferred pronouns.

Rep. Adam Anderson, R-Palm Harbor, filed the bill for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7.

The 2022 law prohibited instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and required it to be “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate” in in higher grades.

Under Anderson’s bill, the “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate” test would continue to apply in ninth through 12th grades.

The 2022 law drew national debate, as supporters said it would help protect students and opponents gave it the disparaging moniker “Don’t Say Gay.”

Anderson’s bill would go beyond the instruction issues to address personal pronouns. The bill says that it “shall be the policy” of all public-schools “that a person's sex is an immutable biological trait and that it is false to ascribe to a person a pronoun that does not correspond to such person's sex.”

The LGBTQ-advocacy organization Equality Florida quickly criticized the proposal and said the 2022 law was part of a “censorship agenda” driven by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“The DeSantis regime isn’t satisfied with a hostile takeover of traditional public schools. They envision a future where LGBTQ families have no school choice to find dignity or respect,” Jon Harris Maurer, Equality Florida’s public policy director, said in a statement.

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

DeSantis gives control of Reedy Creek to state, with a handpicked board of Republicans including one of his largest donors

By Chloe Greenberg

DeSantis gives control of Reedy Creek to state, with a handpicked board of Republicans including one of his largest donors

Florida Senate proposes new statewide Hurricane recovery legislation

By Jim Turner, NSF

Florida Senate proposes new statewide Hurricane recovery legislation

Charges filed against man caught beating shark with hammer on Florida beach last year

By Chloe Greenberg

Charges filed against man caught beating shark with hammer on Florida beach last year

Florida House Speaker backs Gov. DeSantis’ efforts to reduce news media protections

By News Service of Florida

Florida House Speaker backs Gov. DeSantis’ efforts to reduce news media protections

Also in News

Charges filed against man caught beating shark with hammer on Florida beach last year

By Chloe Greenberg

Charges filed against man caught beating shark with hammer on Florida beach last year

Orlando schoolkids work with World Wildlife Fund on easy solutions to combat food waste

By Trimmel Gomes, Florida News Connection

Orlando schoolkids work with World Wildlife Fund on easy solutions to combat food waste

Op-ed: ‘The breathing room America needs is student loan debt forgiveness’

By Karoll Marroni

Karoll Marroni, left, works with Poder Latinx, a civic and social justice nonprofit organization advocating for the Latinx community.

Winter Park is looking for your input in naming a new city park

By Reina Nieves

Conceptual rendering of the new Park to open early 2024.
More

Digital Issue

March 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us