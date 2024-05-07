BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Florida Gov. DeSantis blasts Columbia University officials for canceling commencement amid pro-Palestinian protests

Police arrested pro-Palestinian protesters on Florida campuses in recent weeks

By on Tue, May 7, 2024 at 10:36 am

click to enlarge University of Central Florida students rally in protest of Israel's occupation of Gaza. - Photo by Mauricio Murillo
Photo by Mauricio Murillo
University of Central Florida students rally in protest of Israel's occupation of Gaza.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is lambasting administrators at the Ivy League’s Columbia University in New York City after cancelling its May 15 university-wide commencement amid pro-Palestinian demonstrations. But there will be smaller-scale, school-based celebrations starting from Friday of this week.

“It’s sad and pathetic that Columbia University canceled their university-wide commencement because of the out-of-control pro-Hamas protests,” DeSantis wrote on X on Monday in the late afternoon. “Last week, I directed Florida’s colleges and universities to ensure commencements were not canceled or disrupted. Our students deserve that, and we champion law and order in Florida.”

Police arrested pro-Palestinian protesters on Florida campuses in recent weeks, and at the University of South Florida, deployed tear gas after declaring a protest an unlawful assembly.

“You have a right to support or not support Israel, that’s the First Amendment. You don’t have a right to pitch a tent in the middle of campus and commandeer some of the property,” DeSantis said during a press conference last week in Naples.

The private Columbia University released a statement this morning announcing the cancellation of the university-wide commencement but avoided making any direct references to the protests for Palestinian rights that have taken place for weeks on the Manhattan-based campus.

“Our Deans and other colleagues who work directly with our students have been discussing plans with student leaders, and, most importantly, listening,” read the statement. “Based on their feedback, we have decided to make the centerpiece of our Commencement activities our Class Days and school-level ceremonies, where students are honored individually alongside their peers, rather than the University-wide ceremony that is scheduled for May 15. Our students emphasized that these smaller-scale, school-based celebrations are most meaningful to them and their families. They are eager to cross the stage to applause and family pride and hear from their school’s invited guest speakers.”
Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence.

May 8, 2024

