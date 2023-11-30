New study finds Orange County is the third most dangerous in Florida for pedestrians

click to enlarge Image via Adobe Orange County traffic is bad.

Orange County has ranked third in a contest that has no winners — the deadliest county in Florida for pedestrians.

According to a new study commissioned by a coalition of personal injury attorneys, Orange County is the third-deadliest county for pedestrians in the state of Florida, with a 30% fatality rate.

The ranking came after the group analyzed data from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles between 2019 and 2021 that found Pinellas County is the most dangerous Florida county for pedestrians, with Lafayette County coming in second. Pinellas’ pedestrian road fatality rate is 35% — only 5% higher than Orange County.

Surprisingly, the top three counties outnumbered the heavily populated Miami-Dade County, which ranked the fifth deadliest, right behind Escambia County..



Around the state, 2,284 pedestrians were involved in "fatal collisions" during that three-year time period.



“Across Florida, 2,284 pedestrians were involved in fatal collisions from 2019-2021,” states a press release from the Schiller Kessler Law Group. “A total of 17 counties were higher than the state average of 34 pedestrian fatalities, with some areas proving more dangerous than others.”

When walking in Central Florida, it’s important to stay alert at all times and to watch out for cars — because they may not be watching out for you.