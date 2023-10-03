Orlando activists and organizations host Revolutionary Pride event this weekend

The Orlando Liberation Initiative and the Revolutionary Education and Action League are organizing the event set for Saturday afternoon. There will be free clothing, haircuts and makeovers, as well as free literature on revolutionary queer and Marxist theory, tables hosting activists, and panels on pressing community issues.
That daytime portion of the event goes from 3-8 p.m. Following that is the 18-and-up Sirens rave, starting at 9 p.m. to close out the day. (Joy can be revolutionary, after all — just ask Brandon Wolf.)
"21st century Pride — stolen by corporations and politicians — has made a mockery of everything our elders fought for," stated the OLI and REAL organizers collectively on social media. "It is time we reclaim Pride’s true essence and carve a new way in the increasingly docile queer community."
Modern Pride marches and celebrations, typically held in June, have their roots in commemorations of the Stonewall uprisings of 1969. In essence, Pride month started as a riot against police brutality at the Stonewall dive bar in New York City that year. In Orlando, the Come Out With Pride parade and festival happens in October (when it's not quite so blazing hot).
Revolutionary Pride happens on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m. at Downtown Credo on Orange Avenue. The event is free to attend and open to all ages.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed