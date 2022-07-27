VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orange County commissioners punt rent control question in heated meeting

By on Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 12:35 pm

click to enlarge You probably can't afford to live anywhere in this photo. - Adobe
Adobe
You probably can't afford to live anywhere in this photo.

Orange County commissioners managed to pass minor protections for Orlando-area renters, in a heated meeting surrounding the idea of imposing rent control.

After a 10-hour meeting that included testimony from activists and tenants, pushback from landlords, and a confrontation between Commissioner Emily Bonilla and Mayor Jerry Demings, the commission ultimately punted an ordinance that would place rent control measures on a November ballot.

The final decision on the proposed rent control ordinance will take place on Aug. 9. The proposal would cap rent increases in Orange County for a year, should voters approve the measure. That vote will be preceded by a final public hearing.

Tuesday's hearing was contentious, with hours of testimony about the rent control ordinance. Landlords argued that the initiative was poison to their business, while advocates and ordinance sponsor Bonilla argued that the updated language of the proposal did not go far enough.

Related
Bonilla proposed a rent stabilization ordinance largely aimed at big property corporations.

Orange County commissioners to consider rent control ordinance today


At issue were the carve-outs for landlords that would allow exemptions for property tax and maintenance increases. Bonilla also worried that the exemptions in the law would lead to very few apartments being covered.

"The point came when I saw this ordinance and these additions that the board had not discussed and basically what I said was, ‘You work for the board and the people of Orange County, not for the developers,’ " Bonilla said of recent changes to the text.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings countered that the changes were necessary to avoid running afoul of Florida law, and criticized the way Bonilla supposedly treated council staff.

Related
You probably can't afford to live anywhere in this photo.

Orlando had the second-highest rent increase in the nation this quarter


"I have a staff member who briefed me on some language that was used,” Demings said. "At the very least it was disrespectful to the staff. As elected officials, we have a responsibility to treat our staff with dignity and respect. Do not mistreat them."

Ultimately, the council was able to pass one small measure of protection. Landlords in Orange County will now be required to give 60 days notice in writing of any rent increase greater than 5 percent.


Related
Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith

Orlando Rep. Carlos Smith urges Gov. DeSantis to declare state of emergency over Florida's affordable housing crisis

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week
Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

News Slideshows

Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week
Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

News Slideshows

Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week
Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Trending

Florida man stole truck, attempted to break into military base to warn of fight between aliens and dragons

By Alex Galbraith

Florida man stole truck, attempted to break into military base to warn of fight between aliens and dragons

Neo-Nazis gathered outside the Turning Point USA summit at Tampa Convention Center this weekend

By Justin Garcia

Neo-Nazi group outside the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at day two of the the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022.

Brawl breaks out in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday [VIDEO]

By Alex Galbraith

Brawl breaks out in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday [VIDEO]

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign receives $3 million in public money from controversial elections matching fund program

By Jim Turner, NSF

"The check was THIS big!"

Also in News

Red Bull hosting breakdancing regional in Orlando this month

By Maitane Orue

Red Bull hosting breakdancing regional in Orlando this month

Letters to the editor: Thanks a lot, Grandpa

By Orlando Weekly readers

Letters to the editor: Thanks a lot, Grandpa

If Biden plans to be a doormat for the new Republican House or the radical Supreme Court, he should bow out of 2024 now

By Jeffrey C. Billman

If Biden plans to be a doormat for the new Republican House or the radical Supreme Court, he should bow out of 2024 now

Orange County Public Schools named in lawsuit against 'Don't Say Gay' law

By News Service of Florida

Orange County Public Schools named in lawsuit against 'Don't Say Gay' law
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us