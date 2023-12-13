Man in group that went viral for rudely cutting line at Epcot does not in fact play for UCF football, team says

The video, taken in line at Epcot's Soarin' Around the World ride, goes on for about three and a half minutes and is full of profanities, insults and UCF-centric false claims from the group of 20-somethings.
"I play football at the University of Central Florida. Show up, pussy," one man says.
University of Central Florida football released a statement Monday saying the man's claim is false.
"The individual in the video on TikTok is not a member of our football team and never has been," the statement, posted to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, reads.
The viral video is said to be taken by the father of the family who the group cut in front of. The confrontation is led largely by the non-football player, who has been identified as 23-year-old Kwadwo Brathwaite.
"Were you guys walking slow? We're all going to the same place," he says. "You're a fucking nerd, dude."
Later: "I'm not arguing with fucking females. You look like Harry Potter."
A different father comes to remind the group there are young kids around before a Disney World manager shows up to address the situation, as seen in the video.
"You watch me on Saturdays. You and your family tailgate outside of my stadium," the man continues.
University of Central Florida running back Preston Foreman also released a response on TikTok confirming he is not the person in the video, after some users thought it was him.
"As you can clearly see, I'm not the guy in that Epcot TikTok video. I have no dreads, I don't have tattoos, I'm in a sling," Foreman said. "UCF Football would never recruit someone like that, nor would they ever tolerate having someone like that on the team."
Brathwaite released a response of his own late Tuesday to TikTok. In the three and a half-minute video, he says he is not Preston Foreman and does not play for UCF football. He says he was emotional at the time of the incident because the people recording the video were using racial slurs.
He says there are "two sides to every story," and apologizes to kids and families that were around at the time.
What immature losers pic.twitter.com/NJD7Nzg66Q— No Context Theme Parks (@OOCParks) December 13, 2023
