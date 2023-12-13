Man in group that went viral for rudely cutting line at Epcot does not in fact play for UCF football, team says

University of Central Florida football released a statement Monday saying the man's claim is false

By on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 at 3:42 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Man in group that went viral for rudely cutting line at Epcot does not in fact play for UCF football, team says
Screengrab via @OOCParks/Twitter
After a video of some young adults who allegedly skipped the line at Epcot began circulating online Monday, UCF football has released a statement confirming one of them does not in fact play for the team, despite his claim.

The video, taken in line at Epcot's Soarin' Around the World ride, goes on for about three and a half minutes and is full of profanities, insults and UCF-centric false claims from the group of 20-somethings.

"I play football at the University of Central Florida. Show up, pussy," one man says.

University of Central Florida football released a statement Monday saying the man's claim is false.

"The individual in the video on TikTok is not a member of our football team and never has been," the statement, posted to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, reads.

The viral video is said to be taken by the father of the family who the group cut in front of. The confrontation is led largely by the non-football player, who has been identified as 23-year-old Kwadwo Brathwaite.

"Were you guys walking slow? We're all going to the same place," he says. "You're a fucking nerd, dude."

Later: "I'm not arguing with fucking females. You look like Harry Potter."

A different father comes to remind the group there are young kids around before a Disney World manager shows up to address the situation, as seen in the video.

"You watch me on Saturdays. You and your family tailgate outside of my stadium," the man continues.

University of Central Florida running back Preston Foreman also released a response on TikTok confirming he is not the person in the video, after some users thought it was him.

"As you can clearly see, I'm not the guy in that Epcot TikTok video. I have no dreads, I don't have tattoos, I'm in a sling," Foreman said. "UCF Football would never recruit someone like that, nor would they ever tolerate having someone like that on the team."

Brathwaite released a response of his own late Tuesday to TikTok. In the three and a half-minute video, he says he is not Preston Foreman and does not play for UCF football. He says he was emotional at the time of the incident because the people recording the video were using racial slurs.

He says there are "two sides to every story," and apologizes to kids and families that were around at the time.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Brightline is 'making tremendous strides' toward an Orlando-to-Tampa route

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Brightline is 'making tremendous strides' toward an Orlando-to-Tampa route

Orlando quietly advances new anti-homeless ordinance touted as a public safety measure

By McKenna Schueler

In his exhibition "Open Your Mind," shown at Orlando City Hall in 2015, photographer Donovan Brooks documented the local casualties of economic hardship.

Universal Orlando sued after woman falls off carousel

By Chloe Greenberg

Universal Orlando sued after woman falls off carousel

Committee aiming to put abortion rights on Florida's 2024 ballot collects nearly 700,000 signatures

By News Service of Florida

Committee aiming to put abortion rights on Florida's 2024 ballot collects nearly 700,000 signatures

Also in News

Florida House backs bill allowing homeowners to shoot bears without a permit

By News Service of Florida

Florida House backs bill allowing homeowners to shoot bears without a permit

Florida AG Ashley Moody launches antitrust investigation after FSU playoff snub

By News Service of Florida

Florida AG Ashley Moody launches antitrust investigation after FSU playoff snub

Florida gas prices hit lowest rate of the year, AAA says

By News Service of Florida

Florida gas prices hit lowest rate of the year, AAA says

'Florida Joker' says new Grand Theft Auto stole his likeness, and he wants millions

By Chloe Greenberg

'Florida Joker' says new Grand Theft Auto stole his likeness, and he wants millions
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us