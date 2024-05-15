Gimme Shelter: Adoptable dog Wyatt is looking for a patient companion to help him come out of his shell

click to enlarge Photo via Orange County Animal Services

Meet Wyatt!

Wyatt (A542744) has been at the shelter now for 70 days, making him our second-longest resident. Our vets put him at about 4 years old, and he weighs a little under 60 pounds. Muscular, healthy, strong, but extremely timid, Wyatt is a complete mystery to us. On some days he's sweet and affectionate, taking treats gently, enjoying the yards and our company. On other days, he is timid, avoidant, and withdrawn. He's been paired with other dogs, and for the most part he doesn't seem to mind them, as long as they respect his space.

Like any other stray dog, Wyatt is careful and cautious with people, but shyly seeks affection. He is intelligent, and at some point in his life, someone taught him a bunch of commands, like "down," "sit" and "paw," and Wyatt loves to show them off for treats. But he is going to need someone who will teach him other things, like trust and love. We've caught glimpses of this sweet dog with his guard down, and we know there is a good dog in there, longing to come out. He just needs the right person to draw him out. Wyatt's been here long enough.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.