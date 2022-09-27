Hurricane Ian crosses Cuba, heads toward Florida landfall

Hurricane Ian is currently crossing Western Cuba on its way toward landfall in Central Florida.The storm is expected to reach the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane, with a potential for life-threatening storm surge from Fort Myers to Tampa Bay. The current forecast expects Ian to stall out over Central Florida, slowing its pace and dumping rain on the area as it creeps slowly across the state.The storm is expected to move quite quickly between the northwest coast of Cuba and Florida, stalling out for days once it reaches landfall in the state. Residents of West Florida should begin feeling tropical force winds later today, with hurricane strength winds reaching the area early on Wednesday morning.