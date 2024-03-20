Gimme Shelter: Meet Diesel!

Diesel (A541240) is an owner surrender due to a divorce.

click to enlarge photo courtesy OCAS Diesel (A541240)

Diesel is a year old, and still very much a puppy. He has no idea why his owners left him behind. He doesn't know his family got a divorce, and neither one of them wanted to keep him. He was bought from a breeder into the only home he has ever known, and now he is here at the shelter. When he first arrived, he was friendly but nervous. He may never have been socialized with other dogs, so in the beginning he would not share his space. But as time went on, he warmed up and has been paired successfully. Diesel is young and headstrong, and at a year old and over 70 pounds, he can be a lot to handle. He is strong, mischievous, and doesn't always realize his size. Diesel will try to be a lap dog and loves to be close to people. And though to us he is a lot of fun, we can see how a dog like him could be intimidating to some.

He has been at the shelter now for almost 30 days, and a dog this young doesn't belong behind the kennel bars. Diesel needs a strong and confident adopter who won't be afraid of his strength and size, who will take him on long walks followed by hour-long snuggling sessions on the sofa. He has been surrendered once already, but his young heart has healed and he is looking for his second chance.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.