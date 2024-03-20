BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Gimme Shelter: Meet Diesel!

Adoptable pets from Orange County Animal Services

Tue, Mar 26, 2024 at 9:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
Diesel (A541240)
Diesel (A541240) photo courtesy OCAS

Diesel (A541240) is an owner surrender due to a divorce.

click to enlarge Diesel (A541240) - photo courtesy OCAS
photo courtesy OCAS
Diesel (A541240)

Diesel is a year old, and still very much a puppy. He has no idea why his owners left him behind. He doesn't know his family got a divorce, and neither one of them wanted to keep him. He was bought from a breeder into the only home he has ever known, and now he is here at the shelter. When he first arrived, he was friendly but nervous. He may never have been socialized with other dogs, so in the beginning he would not share his space. But as time went on, he warmed up and has been paired successfully. Diesel is young and headstrong, and at a year old and over 70 pounds, he can be a lot to handle. He is strong, mischievous, and doesn't always realize his size. Diesel will try to be a lap dog and loves to be close to people. And though to us he is a lot of fun, we can see how a dog like him could be intimidating to some.

He has been at the shelter now for almost 30 days, and a dog this young doesn't belong behind the kennel bars. Diesel needs a strong and confident adopter who won't be afraid of his strength and size, who will take him on long walks followed by hour-long snuggling sessions on the sofa. He has been surrendered once already, but his young heart has healed and he is looking for his second chance.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

Location Details

Orange County Animal Services Pet Rescue and Adoption Center

2769 Conroy Road, Orlando South

(407) 254-9140

www.ocnetpets.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Gimme Shelter articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Gov. DeSantis signs bill weakening Florida's child labor laws

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis signs bill weakening Florida's child labor laws

DeSantis approves social media ban for Florida kids, despite looming legal fight

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

DeSantis approves social media ban for Florida kids, despite looming legal fight

U.S. Senator cites DeSantis' claim that Citizens Insurance is 'not solvent' in request for financial information

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

U.S. Senator cites DeSantis' claim that Citizens Insurance is 'not solvent' in request for financial information

Vacation rental companies and realtors clash over Florida bill restricting local rules

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Vacation rental companies and realtors clash over Florida bill restricting local rules

Vacation rental companies and realtors clash over Florida bill restricting local rules

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Vacation rental companies and realtors clash over Florida bill restricting local rules

DeSantis approves social media ban for Florida kids, despite looming legal fight

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

DeSantis approves social media ban for Florida kids, despite looming legal fight

Gov. DeSantis signs bill weakening Florida's child labor laws

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis signs bill weakening Florida's child labor laws

Florida Supreme Court denies online sports betting challenge

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Florida Supreme Court denies online sports betting challenge
More

March 20, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us