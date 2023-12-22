Florida's most important stories about abortion rights in 2023

click to enlarge
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Abortion rights across the country were under attack in 2023, and Florida was in the vanguard. In 2023 we reported on elected leaders seeking to further undercut abortion rights, others who are working to strengthen them, and activists on both sides of the issue. Here’s a rundown of some of the most important stories we published about abortion rights in 2023.
Abortion rights groups launch campaign for constitutional amendment to protect abortion access
Taking aim at government interference in abortion decisions, a coalition of groups formally launched a campaign in May to pass a constitutional amendment in 2024 to ensure abortion rights in Florida. If passed by at least 60% of voters in 2024, the statewide ballot initiative — spearheaded by political committee Floridians Protecting Freedom — would ensure abortion rights up to fetal viability, which is generally understood as about 24 weeks of pregnancy. The announcement of the multimillion-dollar campaign came after the Republican-controlled Legislature this spring approved a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. That ban is currently on hold pending a state Supreme Court decision.
DeSantis signs Florida’s six-week abortion ban into law
Moving quickly on what supporters dubbed the “Heartbeat Protection Act,” Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law in April that would prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. He made a big deal of signing the bill late at night, less than 12 hours after Republican lawmakers had given the bill final approval. Due to an ongoing legal challenge, the six-week abortion ban hasn’t gone into effect — yet. Currently, abortion is legal up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. Democrats in Florida’s Legislature opposed the bill, and a few Republicans crossed party lines to vote against it as well.
Volunteer clinic escorts stand guard outside of an Orlando abortion clinic
A local group of volunteer clinic escorts, Stand With Abortion Now, first began organizing after the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling recognizing the right to privacy in decisions about abortion. What do they do? They stand guard outside of one of Orlando’s only remaining abortion clinics, which is visited almost every day by anti-abortion protesters who harass the clinic’s patients and make a big fuss outside. SWAN volunteers escort patients to and from the clinic’s doors. They also blast the protesters’ antics on their popular TikTok account. Orlando Weekly did a deep dive on what they do — and what happens outside the abortion clinic — earlier this year.
This Orlando doctor gives anti-choice activists a way to more easily and thoroughly harass abortion clinic patients
We also reported on an internal medicine doctor with a private practice next door to the Center of Orlando for Women who has for years allowed anti-abortion protesters (one calls himself a “sidewalk counselor”) to stand on his property, ensuring protesters have easier access to patients. Dr. Donald Collins, MD, was caught on video by SWAN volunteers owning up to it. “I believe in the sanctity of human life,” Collins shared in the video, “from conception to natural death.” Eventually he added, “I don't believe in harassment,” though he certainly helps enable it. Dr. Collins’ office did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story.
Upcoming pregnancy care center in Kissimmee aims to offer ‘choices’ for pregnancy people — just not abortion
A local chain of crisis pregnancy centers, known as Choices Women’s Clinic, is opening up a new location in Kissimmee to offer “choices” to pregnant people — but abortion isn’t one of them. Although the nonprofit’s main website appears to offer information about abortion, in reality, it’s a religious-based organization that, according to its separate donors website, wants to “change abortion in Orlando until there are zero.” Crisis pregnancy centers are explicitly anti-abortion in nature, but often choose names and use other manipulative tactics to trick people into thinking they operate as reliable medical facilities that offer abortion care. Choices already has two locations, one on West Colonial Drive and one near the UCF area. Their upcoming Kissimmee location, located at 1011 Brack St. according to property appraiser records, is expected to open in April..
Activists raise nearly $200,000 to save an Orlando abortion clinic fined by the state
Volunteer abortion clinic escorts with SWAN took on a heavy lift: a goal to raise nearly $200,000 to help save a local abortion clinic fined by the state over violations of a restrictive state abortion law. Within weeks, SWAN, incredibly, met that goal and exceeded it. The clinic, the Center of Orlando for Women, was fined $193,000 for 193 alleged violations of a state law that requires a person to have two in-person medical appointments at least 24 hours apart before they can obtain an abortion. The controversial law, a clear barrier meant to make obtaining an abortion more difficult, was initially passed in 2015 but blocked by the courts until 2022.
Orlando State Rep. Anna Eskamani files bill to prevent criminal charges for getting an abortion
Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando filed legislation
for consideration in 2024 that would prevent pregnant people from being criminally charged for getting an abortion in Florida, even if it’s obtained after 15 weeks of pregnancy — the state’s current limit. The bill is identical to a companion bill
filed by Democrat Lauren Book in the State Senate in September. That bill was filed shortly after “pro-life” Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis falsely claimed
on TV that state law currently only criminalizes abortion providers, not people who get abortions. The legislation filed by Eskamani and Book aims to change Florida statutes to align with DeSantis’ claim.
Abortion access for minors in Florida is restricted by judges — mostly men
Any minor in Florida who wants to get an abortion must first get parental consent, under a law passed in 2020
. Otherwise, they need a waiver from a judge. Laws requiring some form of parental involvement in minors’ abortions exist in at least 35 other states
. A report
from Human Rights Watch, released this year, shows just how much power Florida judges have in granting — or denying — abortion care to Florida minors, who face an arduous, confusing process if they want to get a judicial waiver.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed