Florida’s civilian police oversight boards are in jeopardy and could be dissolved

Reports found that cities with citizen review boards experience about a 15% reduction in the total Black arrest rates

By on Tue, Jan 23, 2024 at 11:08 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida’s civilian police oversight boards are in jeopardy and could be dissolved
Photo by Jim Leatherman
In 21 jurisdictions across Florida, so-called citizen review boards were created as a way to hold police officers more accountable, with more than half of the boards established following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

But all of the boards would be dissolved if a proposal filed by Duval County House Republican Wyman Duggan (HB 601) gets approval in the current legislative session.

The local boards relate to the ability to investigate allegations of police misconduct, but Duggan says there are no “uniform standards” among the 21 different police oversight agencies across the state.

“There are no uniform standards as to the qualifications or expertise of anybody to be a member,” Duggan told the House Local Administration, Federal Affairs and Special Districts subcommittee on Friday. “There’s no uniform standards on how they choose which cases to investigate. There are no uniform standards by which that investigation is conducted. There are no uniform standards by which they reach their decisions, and there are no uniform standards as to the due process protections afforded to the officer who is subject of the misconduct review.”
Related
Florida Republican wants to shield cops involved in shootings from public records

Florida Republican wants to shield cops involved in shootings from public records: The issue stems from a dispute over the identities of two Tallahassee police officers involved in separate use-of-force incidents

And Duggan dismissed claims that removing these oversight agencies will allow law enforcement officers to escape scrutiny or accountability if they are accused of misconduct.

Numerous entities — police departments, sheriff’s offices, state attorneys, the attorney general’s office, the FBI and the Department of Justice — can and do conduct such investigations.

A recent report by the LeRoy Collins Institute looked at the impact that such oversight review agencies have on Black and white arrest rates in Florida. The report found that cities with such agencies have seen a reduction in total Black arrest rates per 100,000 compared to cities that do not have such agencies. They also found that cities with citizen review boards experience about a 15% reduction in the total Black arrest rates compared to cities not adopting such agencies.

Tennessee passed legislation last year removing the police oversight boards that had existed in Memphis and Nashville, replacing them with review committees that have no power to investigate police misconduct allegations.

At the House committee meetings, several members of the public said that the Legislature would be making a terrible decision if they removed citizen advisory boards.

“Accountability, transparency and having citizens involvement is essential to the trust of the community,” said Susan Khoury, a candidate running for sheriff in Miami-Dade County.

In 2022, a federal jury awarded Khoury $520,000 in damages for physical and mental harm after she claims she was wrongly institutionalized for a psychological examination under the Baker Act, a state law that allows for involuntary emergency mental health services.

Khoury said that there was no civilian oversight group in Miami when the incident happened, and she said she wished there had been. “I’m letting you know that it is important as a committee that you don’t overreach, and allow the communities have a say so.”

Ursula Price is the executive director of the Miami-Dade County Independent Civilian Panel. She moved to South Florida last year to take that position after heading the New Orleans Independent Police Monitor’s Office. She said that the committee needed to understand the limitations of what civilian review boards can actually do.

“There is no way for any oversight agency to reinvestigate some officer to discipline him, to do anything but open up a public discussion about the incident that occurred,” she said, adding that there was nothing punitive about the police oversight process.

“In fact, it benefits officers a great deal,” Price added. “Officers come to me to be whistleblowers to talk about issues of race and gender discrimination inside the police department and to offer suggestions for how to improve policing.”

The bill is strongly supported by law enforcement in Florida.

“The fact that everybody’s thinking that law enforcement officers are not being investigated? That’s incorrect,” said Lisa Henning, a lobbyist with the Florida Fraternal Order of Police. “Every single one of these IA [internal affairs] investigations when closed are available to the public with a public records request.”

The committee approved the proposal mostly along party lines, with one exception: South Florida Democratic Rep. Mike Gottlieb, a criminal defense attorney, joined the Republicans in supporting the bill.

The Senate companion bill (SB 576) is being sponsored by Hernando County Republican Blaise Ingoglia. It will receive its first hearing in the Senate Criminal Justice Committee on Monday.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: [email protected]. Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.
Related
Are these downtown partiers blocking the sidewalk in an OK way?

Orlando city leaders vote to make it illegal to intentionally block sidewalks: Only commissioner Bakari Burns voted against the ordinance, which critics worry will disproportionately target homeless people

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New Florida bill would make it harder for cities and counties to raise taxes

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

New Florida bill would make it harder for cities and counties to raise taxes

Florida school book bans could cost $100 under new bill

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida school book bans could cost $100 under new bill

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drops out of the 2024 presidential race, endorses Trump

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drops out of the 2024 presidential race, endorses Trump

Florida House Republicans want to force health insurers to cover anti-trans 'conversion therapy'

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Florida House Republicans want to force health insurers to cover anti-trans 'conversion therapy'

Also in News

Orlando’s Exploria soccer stadium renamed Inter and Co Stadium

By Alexandra Sullivan

Orlando’s Exploria soccer stadium renamed Inter and Co Stadium

Democrat Tom Keen flips GOP seat, wins House District 35 special election

By McKenna Schueler

Democratic candidate Tom Keen for Florida House District 35.

Appeals court sets date for arguments in case of Orlando, Tampa dog bars

By News Service of Florida

Appeals court sets date for arguments in case of Orlando, Tampa dog bars

Florida House panel backs bill to restrict social media for minors

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida House panel backs bill to restrict social media for minors
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us