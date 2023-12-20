Florida Supreme Court won't review felon's challenge to state gun ban

Edenfield’s challenge centered on a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision in a case known as New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen

By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 2:52 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida Supreme Court won't review felon's challenge to state gun ban
Image via Adobe
The Florida Supreme Court has declined to take up a challenge to the constitutionality of a state law that bars possession of guns by convicted felons.

Justices on Monday issued an order rejecting an appeal by William Edenfield, who was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a 2020 shooting incident in Leon County. Edenfield went to the Supreme Court in August after the 1st District Court of Appeal rejected his Second Amendment arguments.

Edenfield’s challenge centered on a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision in a case known as New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. In that case, the U.S. Supreme Court required evaluating gun restrictions by whether they are consistent with the nation’s “historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

In an August brief filed at the Florida Supreme Court, Edenfield’s attorney, Tyler Kemper Payne, wrote that the 1st District Court of Appeal interpreted the Bruen decision to “read into the Second Amendment a limitation to only ‘law-abiding responsible citizens.’ Such a qualification is found nowhere in the Second Amendment’s controlling text. The district court cited almost no historical evidence in support of this limitation.”

“In short, the district court expressly construed the Second Amendment, a provision of the federal Constitution, by limiting its scope and finding the prohibition at issue historically supported,” Payne, an assistant public defender in the 2nd Judicial Circuit, wrote. “Petitioner (Edenfield) asks this (Florida Supreme) Court to accept jurisdiction to resolve whether Florida’s prohibition on felons from possessing firearms remains constitutional in the wake of Bruen.”

But in a brief filed in October, lawyers in Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office wrote that the U.S. Supreme Court has “been clear that longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons do not infringe the Second Amendment.”

“Petitioner (Edenfield) cites no case in which a court has held that a felon-dispossession law is facially unconstitutional under the Second Amendment,” the state’s lawyers wrote. “On the contrary, the courts overwhelmingly have upheld the validity of felon-dispossession laws even after Bruen.”

As is common, the Florida Supreme Court on Monday did not explain its reasons for declining to take up the challenge.

But in a May 31 decision, a three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal said a “review of the pertinent precedent from the United States Supreme Court on the Second Amendment shows that a felon, such as appellant (Edenfield), still cannot claim an unfettered constitutional right to possess a firearm post Bruen.”

The state’s brief filed at the Supreme Court said a jury convicted Edenfield of two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the 2020 incident.

Edenfield, now 67, had previous convictions on theft and burglary charges, according to the Florida Department of Corrections website. He is an inmate at Blackwater Correctional Facility.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

'We deserve better': Wells Fargo bankers in Daytona Beach join national unionization drive

By McKenna Schueler

'We deserve better': Wells Fargo bankers in Daytona Beach join national unionization drive

Orlando's Amway Center changes name to Kia Center

By Jessica Bryce Young

Patrons mill in front of the Amway Center in downtown Orlando.

Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani re-files bill to create state housing department and bolster renter protections

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani re-files bill to create state housing department and bolster renter protections

Man in group that went viral for cutting line at Epcot does not in fact play for UCF football, team says

By Chloe Greenberg

Man in group that went viral for cutting line at Epcot does not in fact play for UCF football, team says

Also in News

'We deserve better': Wells Fargo bankers in Daytona Beach join national unionization drive

By McKenna Schueler

'We deserve better': Wells Fargo bankers in Daytona Beach join national unionization drive

Orlando's Amway Center changes name to Kia Center

By Jessica Bryce Young

Patrons mill in front of the Amway Center in downtown Orlando.

City of Orlando to preserve Pulse Nightclub legacy as OnePulse Foundation dissolves

By McKenna Schueler

The museum project by OnePulse has been scrapped, but donors aren't getting their money back.

A Universal Orlando worker filed a labor complaint against Universal over anti-union policies – and won

By McKenna Schueler

A Universal Orlando worker filed a labor complaint against Universal over anti-union policies – and won
More

Digital Issue

December 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us