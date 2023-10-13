Florida police union appeals judge's ruling on new law restricting public employee unions

The controversial law, approved by DeSantis, includes restrictions such as preventing union dues from being deducted from public workers’ paychecks

By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 1:40 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida police union appeals judge's ruling on new law restricting public employee unions
Photo via Florida Police Benevolent Association/Facebook
The Florida Police Benevolent Association on Thursday launched an appeal after an administrative law judge last week upheld the way the state is carrying out a new law that placed additional restrictions on unions representing government employees.

The PBA filed a notice that is a first step in asking the 1st District Court of Appeal to take up the case.

Judge Robert Cohen on Friday issued a 33-page order dismissing the case, which was filed in July by the PBA and later joined by the Florida Professional Firefighters, the Teamsters and the Fraternal Order of Police. The controversial law, approved this spring by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature, includes restrictions such as preventing union dues from being deducted from public workers’ paychecks.
Related
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Florida Attorney General sues Biden administration over mess resulting from anti-union law Gov. DeSantis championed: Ashley Moody claims unlawful federal government ‘overreach,’ but unions warned this would happen before the law was passed.

But it exempted unions representing law-enforcement officers, correctional officers and firefighters from the restrictions.

The public-safety unions, however, challenged rules that the Florida Public Employees Relations Commission developed to carry out the law. They said the rules would improperly apply the restrictions to bargaining units made up of civilian workers — such as dispatchers and 911 operators — represented by the law-enforcement and firefighter unions.

The challenge contended the exemptions from the restrictions were intended to apply to all workers represented by public-safety unions — not just law-enforcement officers, correctional officers and firefighters.

But Cohen backed the Public Employees Relations Commission, saying it did not overstep its legal authority and that the rules were not “arbitrary or capricious.”

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida Republicans say they likely won't focus on property insurance crisis during upcoming session

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida Republicans say they likely won't focus on property insurance crisis during upcoming session

Disney World increases price for annual passes and parking

By Chloe Greenberg

Disney World increases price for annual passes and parking

Federal appeals court refuses to halt Florida drag show law in Hamburger Mary's lawsuit

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Federal appeals court refuses to halt Florida drag show law in Hamburger Mary's lawsuit

Florida families, child care providers vulnerable with loss of federal money

By Amanda Friedman, Fresh Take Florida

Jasmine Brown plays with her youngest son, Elijah, in the backyard of her home in Marion County, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

Also in News

Orlando’s Zebra Coalition gets $175K to support LGBTQ+ youth

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando’s Zebra Coalition gets $175K to support LGBTQ+ youth

Icon Park offers annual passes for the first time

By Chloe Greenberg

Icon Park offers annual passes for the first time

Orlando’s new LGBTQ-led peer respite center will fill mental health care gaps

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando’s new LGBTQ-led peer respite center will fill mental health care gaps

Disney World increases price for annual passes and parking

By Chloe Greenberg

Disney World increases price for annual passes and parking
More

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us