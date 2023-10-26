Florida man holds up Orlando-area CVS for Xanax, Viagra, Adderall, codeine and more

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Orlando Police Department
Florida man held up Orlando drugstore for a laundry list of prescription drugs
An Orlando-area CVS pharmacy received a request — well, a demand
for drugs that wasn't the usual doctor's prescription earlier this week, resulting in a 23-year-old Florida man being arrested and charged with several robbery charges.
Yes, this wasn't a certified prescription or even the handwritten lyrics for the Queens of the Stone Age ditty "Feel Good Hit of the Summer
", but instead a letter that notified employees that they were in the middle of an armed robbery.
“Please cooperate, I don’t want to hurt you. You are not to alarm anybody or I will shoot the closest person to me,” read the note from Thomas Mues, according to a photo provided by the Orlando Police Department. "Please follow these directions or I will shoot the closest person to me!”
The alarming note titled “THIS IS A ARMED ROBBERY!!!” contained a laundry list of drugs that were to be handed over to Mues to avoid injury: Xanax, Viagra, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Adderall and liquid codeine. The note demanded "all bottles" on hand of each.
The requested drugs were placed into a CVS bag by pharmacy staff and handed over to Mues. Mues was intercepted and detained by Orlando police while leaving the store, drugs and note in hand. The man claimed he had traveled from Jacksonville expressly for this heist.
The Viagra villain now faces several robbery, trafficking and possession charges.
