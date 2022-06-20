Florida is the only state that didn't pre-order recently approved COVID-19 vaccines for children

click to enlarge Photo via Ryan Dailey/NSF



The FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children aged six-months to five-years on Friday. Florida was the only state to not pre-order any shots of the vaccine.

The two approved vaccines are from Moderna and Pfizer. Moderna’s vaccine is two doses while Pfizer's is three, with tests showing similar immune responses to COVID-19 as when adults get vaccinated.

“Florida's decision to not participate in the cumbersome vaccine pre-ordering process never prohibited vaccine supply from being ordered or from being available in Florida,” according to a statement by Florida’s Department of Health.

The FDOH said vaccines will still be available via pharmacy partners such as Walgreens, federally qualified health centers, and other healthcare providers that place orders via Florida Shots.



This is not surprising, considering back in March, Florida General Surgeon Joseph Ladapo said he doesn’t think children would get any benefits from the vaccine.



“Based on currently available data, healthy children aged 5 to 17 may not benefit from receiving the currently available COVID-19 vaccine,” Ladapo said in a statement.







